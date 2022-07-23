Withdrawal of security: HC questions Punjab over info leak

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday questioned Punjab government over the leakage of the list of protectees wherein the security was withdrawn or pruned, and how it came on public domain.

A bunch of petitions on withdrawal of security cover came up for hearing before the Bench of Justice Raj Mohan Singh. As the proceedings initiated, the HC pointed to the leakage of information pertaining to the withdrawal of security cover.

Appearing for the Punjab, Senior Deputy Advocate General Gaurav Garg Dhuriwala contended that the protectees might have released it.

Meanwhile, the Bench observed that since the protectees whose security was withdrawn were at risk, it directed Punjab to deploy one security personnel each, in some of the cases where the cover was completely withdrawn or curtailed, but threat perception was claimed.

The HC also asked Punjab to submit its contentions on the issue for which Dhuriwala sought two weeks time.