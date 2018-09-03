Withdrawal of cases from CBI: Did Amarinder discuss matter with Rajnath, asks Bir Devinder

Last month, CM Amarinder Singh had announced decision to hand over desecration and police firing cases to the CBI. (Photo: Kamleshwar Singh) Last month, CM Amarinder Singh had announced decision to hand over desecration and police firing cases to the CBI. (Photo: Kamleshwar Singh)

Former Deputy Speaker of Vidhan Sabha Bir Devinder Singh Sunday demanded that Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh should disclose if he has discussed the withdrawal of sacrilege cases from the CBI with Home Minister Rajnath Singh whom he met Friday in New Delhi.

“This was his first meeting with the Home Minister, after the seven hours debate in the Punjab Legislative Assembly, which ultimately culminated into a unanimously passed ‘motion’ in the House, seeking immediate withdrawal of cases of sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib and police firing at Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura from the CBI,” he said.

He added that this kind of intensely debated issue should have been the top most agenda for discussion with the Home Minister. “It is pertinent to mention that the passionate debate in the Punjab Assembly on the report of Justice Ranjit Singh Enquiry Commission has aroused obsessive expectations in the minds of the Sikh Community,” said Devinder.

The former Congress leader also demanded to know the justification to refer the matter to Advocate General, Atul Nanda, for seeking his advice on the matter, after the House passed an explicit motion on a definite issue.

“Atul Nanda was present in the House on August 28 and he sat throughout the discussion on the report of Justice Ranjit Singh.The state government should have consulted the AG before tabling the report on the floor of the House followed by a conclusive debate thereon,” he said.

