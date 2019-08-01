‘Withdraw facilities to MLAs who skip House sittings’: Rocky Mittal

The project director of Haryana government’s ‘Ek Aur Sudhar Programme’, singer Rocky Mittal, Wednesday said that he would write to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to demand the withdrawal of all facilities and allowances to those MLAs who don’t attend the Vidhan Sabha’s sittings to raise problems of their constituencies.

Addressing a press conference, Mittal claimed that Congress’s Kaithal MLA Randeep Singh Surjewala attended just five out of 71 sittings during past five years.

“I have procured the information under RTI Act which reveals that Surjewala has drawn about Rs 60 lakh from the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat in lieu of different allowances. Apart from this, he has also drawn Rs 13.74 lakh to travel different parts of the country. However, neither he attends the Assembly sessions adequately nor he frequently visits his constituency. In these circumstances, he doesn’t have any moral right to claims these allowances,” said Mittal, who is keen to contest the upcoming Assembly election as BJP candidate from Kaithal against Surjewala. Surjewala was not available for comment.