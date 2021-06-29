With Unique ID for each oxygen cylinder, concentrator, Punjab gears up for 3rd wave

As of now, Punjab has 25,000 oxygen cylinders and 6,500 oxygen concentrators. (Representative Image)

Every oxygen cylinder and oxygen concentrator – both needed for respiratory therapy – in Punjab will soon be given an unique identity number as the state ramps ups measures for a probable third wave of the Covid-19. The initiative is part of Oxygen Cylinder Tracking System (OCTS), an app which has been developed to keep track of the oxygen cylinders, with real time monitoring – from filling to transportation to delivery at the end point hospitals.

The OCTS has been launched in Mohali on pilot basis and would be rolled out across the state next week, Punjab Mandi Board secretary Ravi Bhagat, who was entrusted with the task to develop the app, told The Indian Express.

Bhagat, the man behind Cova app which was launched amid the pandemic with an array of features including keeping track of Covid cases and real time information about positive cases in the neighbourhood, said that OCTS would track movement of the oxygen cylinders and oxygen concentrators.

As of now, Punjab has 25,000 oxygen cylinders and 6,500 oxygen concentrators.

Under the OCTS, the cylinders and concentrators, termed as “assets”, would be tagged with unique identity using a QR code sticker by the supplier.

The app will track oxygen cylinder between fillers/aggregators to designated end users (hospitals and clinics) on real time basis and the status would be made available to the authorities on a central portal.

“OCTS is a step forward while preparing for third wave of Covid. It will not only benefit citizens but would be also very useful for the administrators,” said Bhagat.

The real time tracking would help check and avoid pilferage and reduce delays with improved co-ordination.