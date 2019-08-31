With the new Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, traffic violations in Chandigarh to attract more fine from Sept 1

With 63 clauses of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, coming into force from September 1, be ready to pay more fine for traffic violations such as drunken driving, driving without helmet, driving without seat belts, overloading and underage driving.

UT Transport Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar Singla has forwarded the notification from MHA to the State Transport Authority (STA) and traffic police for implementing it from September 1. “Notification was sent to traffic police and STA for implementing it strictly from September 1. From September 1, violators will have to pay enhanced fine.”

Inspector Pardeep Sharma, spokesman of Chandigarh Police, said, “We have received the notification and will act according to it from September 1. The least fine will now be Rs 1,000 for a traffic offence, which was earlier Rs 300.”

At present, without helmet driving attracts a fine of Rs 300, which has been enhanced to Rs 1,000 along with the suspension of driving licence for three months. Fine for drunken driving is Rs 2,000 which has been increased to Rs 10,000 along with imprisonment up to six months. The overloading will attract a fine of Rs 25,000. Dangerous driving will attract a fine of Rs 5,000 instead of Rs 1,000.

If a juvenile is caught for underage driving, his parents/guardians/ owner of vehicle will be held guilty, fined Rs 25,000 and sent to three years in jail. The underage/minor driver will be tried under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. The vehicle’s registration will be cancelled. Helmet has been made compulsory for everyone over four years of age riding the two-wheeler.

There are a total of 89 clauses in the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019. Of them, 63 clauses will be implemented from September 1. These 63 provisions deal with driving licence, penalties, registration of vehicles and transport policy.

Under the driving licence provision, a licence holder can apply for the renewal of his license before one year of its expiry and can obtain the renewed license after one year of expiry date. It means the licence holder can use the expired licence for another year. But if the licence holder fails to get the renewed licence after one year of expiry of previous licence, he/she will have to undergo driving test for licence again.