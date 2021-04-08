With surge in cases, we have to gear up for more hospital beds: Chandigarh Joint director (health)

The UT on Wednesday reported 399 cases, the highest since September, when the pandemic was at its peak. The total number of active cases are now 3,121 and the active ratio is now 10.7 per cent.

“The rise in numbers is a cause for concern. We are expecting a higher surge in the coming two months. Right now there is no shortage of beds. But with this surge, we have to gear up for more hospital beds,” said Dr V K Nagpal, Medical Superintendent, GMSH-16, and joint director (health).

Last year,when the pandemic was at its peak, the beds were increased to 2,000. This year, if need be, the capacity will be utilised. “We have 200 beds at GMSH-16, with 77 occupied by Covid patients, and more than 45 by other patients and 25 by gynae patients who have Covid. All the six ICU beds with ventilators have been dedicated to serious Covid patients,” Dr Nagpal said.

At the moment the Dhanwantri care centre, which has 50 beds,is operational, out of which 49 are already occupied. Dr Navin Pandey, Department of Hospital Administration, said that PGI has 300 beds for Covid patients, out of which 50 are for ICU, with 168 Covid patients admitted at the moment, 39 in the ICU and 129 in the general wards.

“There is a need for more beds in other hospitals and treatment modalities need to be worked out. Last year, we had increased the beds to 400 when the pandemic was at its peak,” Dr Pandey said.

According to Prof G D Puri, who spearheaded the COVID-19 initiative in PGI, the Emergency wards here are full, with NHE also working to its full capacity.

GMCH-32 has dedicated 52 beds to Covid patients, with 50 already occupied, and in the GMCH-48, which has 100 beds, 28 are occupied. In all, GMSH-16, Sector 22, 45 and Manimajra Civil Hospitals have 200 beds for Covid patients, with 100 already occupied in the four facilities, making the occupancy rate 50 per cent.

“We will start with the international hostel at PU as a Covid Care Centre. Last year, we had 100 beds in PU’s hostels 8, 9, and 10. Keeping in mind the present rise in cases, we will decide on further action,” Dr Nagpal said.

Fortis Hospital, Mohali, has dedicated 120 beds for the treatment of COVID patients, the first private hospital in the Tricity with the highest number of beds for COVID patients, which is second after PGI, Chandigarh. Speaking on the preparedness of Fortis to treat COVID-19 patients, Abhijit Singh, zonal director, Fortis Hospital, Mohali, said, “We are working closely with the local authorities and the healthcare delivery system to effectively combat this pandemic. A 3-tier COVID defence structure is in place at all Fortis hospitals, with screening, fever (FLU)cClinics, and in-patient isolation facilities. We have been continuously monitoring the situation and have increased the number of COVID beds seeing the rise in the number of cases. We have also implemented necessary safety protocols to keep our doctors, nurses, other patients, visitors and staff safe. Segregation of staff, separate COVID and non-COVID Emergencies, preliminary screening at flu clinic and dedicated wards, ICUs and air handling units for COVID patients are a few of the initiatives we have taken.”

Also, two private hospitals in Chandigarh, Eden and Kare Partners Group, both paid facilities, have been authorised to treat Covid patients.