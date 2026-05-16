With steep rise in temperatures ahead, heatwaves likely to grip Punjab, Haryana from May 18

The IMD has forecast a gradual increase of 4-5 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures during this period, particularly affecting southern and south-western parts of both states. (File Photo)

After days of relatively mild weather, Punjab and Haryana are likely to witness a sharp rise in temperatures beginning May 18, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of isolated heatwave conditions in several districts till May 22.

According to the latest weather forecast issued by the Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh, mainly dry weather conditions are expected to prevail across Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh over the next five to six days. The IMD has forecast a gradual increase of 4-5 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures during this period, particularly affecting southern and south-western parts of both states.

The weather office said isolated heatwave conditions are likely to develop between May 18 and May 22 in districts located in the southern belt of Punjab and Haryana, while northern and eastern regions, including Chandigarh, are also expected to record above-normal temperatures.