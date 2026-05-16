With steep rise in temperatures ahead, heatwaves likely to grip Punjab, Haryana from May 18

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After days of relatively mild weather, Punjab and Haryana are likely to witness a sharp rise in temperatures beginning May 18, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of isolated heatwave conditions in several districts till May 22.
According to the latest weather forecast issued by the Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh, mainly dry weather conditions are expected to prevail across Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh over the next five to six days. The IMD has forecast a gradual increase of 4-5 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures during this period, particularly affecting southern and south-western parts of both states.
The weather office said isolated heatwave conditions are likely to develop between May 18 and May 22 in districts located in the southern belt of Punjab and Haryana, while northern and eastern regions, including Chandigarh, are also expected to record above-normal temperatures.
On Friday, Bathinda in Punjab recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state at 41°C, while Rohtak in Haryana registered 40.8°C, the highest in Haryana.
Despite the rising mercury, the IMD noted that maximum temperatures in Haryana currently remain within the normal range, with departures between minus 1.5°C and plus 1.5°C. In Punjab, however, temperatures are still below normal by 1.6°C to 3°C, though a steady increase is expected over the coming days.
Meteorologists said the absence of any major western disturbance and continued dry conditions are contributing to the anticipated temperature rise across the region.
The IMD has also outlined the likely impact of the heatwave and issued advisory alerts for vulnerable populations.
Under a Yellow Alert, which signals that people should “be updated,” moderate heat conditions may persist for two consecutive days in isolated areas. While heat remains tolerable for the general public, the weather department warned that infants, elderly citizens, and people suffering from chronic illnesses may face moderate health risks.
An Orange Alert, categorised as “be prepared,” indicates high temperatures and an increased likelihood of heat-related illnesses among people exposed to the sun for prolonged periods or involved in strenuous outdoor activities.
The weather department has urged people to avoid direct exposure to the sun, especially during afternoon hours when temperatures peak. Residents have been advised to stay hydrated, wear loose cotton clothes, and cover their heads using caps, cloth, or umbrellas while stepping outdoors.
Health experts say prolonged exposure to extreme heat can lead to dehydration, heat exhaustion, dizziness, and heatstroke, particularly among outdoor workers, children, and senior citizens.
The IMD also issued a specific advisory for farmers, recommending irrigation of crops either in the evening or early morning hours to minimise heat stress on standing crops.
Agricultural experts noted that sudden temperature spikes during the pre-monsoon period can affect moisture retention in fields and place stress on vegetables, fodder crops, and summer maize in several districts.
Officials said district-wise forecasts and warnings have been circulated to local administrations for preparedness measures in view of the expected heatwave conditions over the coming week.
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