With ‘science and math’ fairs, government schools attempt a change in perception

At a science and math fair. (Express Photo) At a science and math fair. (Express Photo)

Government schools across Punjab are organising ‘science and math’ fairs in an attempt to change the “negative perception” about state-run educational institutes. These fairs are being organised under the ‘Parho Punjab’ project.

With large number of people invited by government school officials to attend these fairs, students, officials said, are being given an opportunity to showcase the qualitative change in class room education under the scheme.

“We (government schools) have been inviting a large number of people from the areas where our schools are located, so that people can change their perception about these institutes,” said the principal of Nehru Garden government school, Gurinderjit Kaur.

An impressive display of math and science principles by students at one such school fair, even earned an invite for them to demonstrate their skills with aid of working models at a renowned private school, St Francis Convent School, Batala in Gurdaspur district.

“A girl student explained trigonometry principles in such a simple manner. We were highly impressed to see a government school girl speaking in English with such confidence,” said a member of a group visiting the fair at St Francis School.

“This rare change in government school students is a treat for us and if this change happens in all government schools, no parent would want to send their ward to any private school,” said Amit Sharma, a visitor to one such fair at Nehru Garden Government Senior Secondary School for Girls in Jalandhar. Sharma’s own children study in a private school.

Jarnail Singh, Deputy Director, State Council for Education and Research Training (SCERT), said that he wants to extend an open invitation to all in Punjab to visit government schools and see these science and math fairs.

