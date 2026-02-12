With Saini inaugurating 17 more centres, all 22 Haryana districts have Day Care Cancer facility

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday virtually inaugurated Day Care Cancer Centres (DCCC) in 17 districts of Haryana at an event held at the Civil Secretariat here, taking the total to 22 — with five districts already having such centres — to ensure accessible, affordable cancer treatment closer to patients’ homes.
The chief minister had announced the initiative in the 2025-26 budget, and it is now fully implemented on the ground.
Health and Family Welfare Minister Arti Singh Rao also joined the ceremony virtually.
Saini said, “Cancer has emerged as a serious public health challenge not only in Haryana, but across the country. In view of the growing situation, the health department is providing comprehensive prevention, screening and treatment services under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD). Regular screening for oral, breast and cervical cancer is being conducted for individuals aged 30 years and above.”
“With the launch of these new centres, patients will be able to access chemotherapy, follow-up treatment, palliative and supportive care, and symptom management services in their own districts. Dedicated Cancer OPDs, Pain and Palliative Care OPDs, and structured post-treatment follow-up services will be provided free of cost,” the chief minister said.
Officials said these centres would function under a ‘Hub and Spoke’ model. PGIMS, Rohtak, National Cancer Institute, Jhajjar, Sarvodaya Hospital, Faridabad, and Atal Cancer Care Centre, Ambala Cantonment, would serve as hubs providing expert guidance to district hospitals, they said.
The chief minister said, “Atal Cancer Care Centre in Ambala Cantonment is already offering advanced facilities such as chemotherapy, radiotherapy, surgery and palliative care. In 2025, thousands of patients have been treated at the centre, including a large number of chemotherapy sessions, mammographies, brachytherapy procedures, and cancer surgeries.”
Saini said that providing services at the district level would reduce patients’ travel, accommodation, and related expenses, potentially resulting in average savings of up to Rs 3.3 lakh per patient. “This will also reduce the burden on major hospitals, enabling them to focus more on complex cases.”
“The state government is also ensuring social support. Free travel facilities are being provided to cancer patients and one attendant in Haryana roadways buses. Thousands of patients availed of this benefit in the previous financial year,” Saini said.
Through the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment and Antyodaya (SEWA), financial assistance of Rs 3,000 per month is being provided to Stage III and Stage IV cancer patients with an annual family income of less than Rs 3 lakh.
Rao emphasised the Health Department would continue working with full dedication to expand cancer care services, enhance early detection efforts, and ensure every patient receives quality treatment with dignity and support.
