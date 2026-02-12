With Saini inaugurating 17 more centres, all 22 Haryana districts have Day Care Cancer facility

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday virtually inaugurated Day Care Cancer Centres (DCCC) in 17 districts of Haryana at an event held at the Civil Secretariat here, taking the total to 22 — with five districts already having such centres — to ensure accessible, affordable cancer treatment closer to patients’ homes.

The chief minister had announced the initiative in the 2025-26 budget, and it is now fully implemented on the ground.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Arti Singh Rao also joined the ceremony virtually.

Saini said, “Cancer has emerged as a serious public health challenge not only in Haryana, but across the country. In view of the growing situation, the health department is providing comprehensive prevention, screening and treatment services under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD). Regular screening for oral, breast and cervical cancer is being conducted for individuals aged 30 years and above.”