With roadshow in Dubai, CM Khattar hardsells Haryana as investment destination

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Tuesday said that his government has undertaken a number of initiatives to make Haryana a leading investment destination and to create a seamless business environment.

Khattar is currently on a visit to Dubai where a roadshow was organised by the state government to attract investors, according to an official statement. The roadshow drew an overwhelmingly enthusiastic response from the business community of the UAE, it said. Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala, Chief Principal Secretary to CM, DS Dhesi, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, Anand Mohan Sharan, are among those who are part of the delegation.

In his address, Khattar spoke about different initiatives such as sector-focused investor-friendly policies, investor facilitation cell, single roof clearance mechanism, time-bound delivery of services and grievance redressal system etc. to facilitate businesses. Several other initiatives have been undertaken helping Haryana emerge as a leading destination and creating a seamless business environment, the CM added. Khattar shared his vision of developing Haryana with an intensive focus on modern technology fields, future-oriented industries, low carbon green infrastructure and ease of living. He also highlighted the economic and cultural relationship between UAE and India.

Chief Minister Shri @mlkhattar in a meeting with @DPWorldUAE regarding North India’s largest Integrated Multimodal Logistics Hub project at Nangal Chaudhary in Mahendragarh, Haryana that will provide end to end logistics facilities. pic.twitter.com/gPn5JWCgiF — CMO Haryana (@cmohry) October 4, 2022

Khattar invited the UAE-based investment community to invest in the different projects of the State and further build long-lasting bonds on the seeds of trust and cooperation between the State and UAE. During his Dubai visit, the CM conducted a detailed discussion on the key investment opportunities in Haryana with the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, a sovereign state-owned wealth fund. Meanwhile, during the roadshow, marketing of key marque projects of the state such as the Global City at Gurugram, Integrated Multi-Modal Logistics Hub at Nangal Chaudhary, Integrated Aviation Hub and the Integrated Manufacturing Cluster at Hisar, and Electronics Manufacturing Cluster at Sohna was done. These projects will create employment opportunities, and will further boost trade, investment & economy of Haryana. It will also transform the state into a global logistics, warehousing and retail hub, said Khattar.

The ‘Global City and Logistics Hub’ project is being developed by the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation and is aimed at redefining the concept of urban development. Meanwhile, the roadshow started off with a welcome address by the Consul General, Consulate General of India, Dubai, Aman Puri, followed by opening remarks and an address by Additional Chief Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Anand Mohan Sharan.