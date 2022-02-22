With registration time increased, PGI has footfall of 6,272

To facilitate more patients and scale up the physical elective outpatient services, PGI increased the registration timings from 8 am to 10 am from Monday onwards. As many as 6,272 people visited the OPDs of various departments on Monday.

Since PGI opened registration counters for an hour for walk-in patients last week, the daily average count has been over 6,000. The highest number of patients (4,003) was seen in the new OPD, followed by the advanced eye centre (1,192). As for teleconsultation, 1,169 people used the facility to connect with doctors, with the highest number of patients (930) being in the new OPD.

“Our request to patients is to come to the institute with fewer attendants, come only if it is necessary, tap local resources and consultants, and use the teleconsultation facility. It has really proved to be a boon in the pandemic, is convenient and saves precious time, especially for those coming from outside the city. We are hard-pressed and still need to be cautious. Cooperation of all is solicited to prevent overcrowding in the OPDs and to control the spread of Covid-19,” said Prof Surjeet Singh, Director, PGI.

At GMSH-16, all services, including surgeries and OPDs in all departments, have been opened for the public. According to Dr Suman Singh, Director Health Services (DHS), the hospital is testing all those who require surgery and are admitted to the hospital, with Rapid Antigen testing also being done in OPDs.

“Testing is the only way to know the rate of infection and check its spread. Also, teleconsultation and E-Sanjeevni facilities are here to stay all year round. In many cases, patients don’t require to see a doctor, as through a video and phone call, many issues can be addressed. We have now started a system, where patients can consult a super-specialist in PGI and GMCH-32 through teleconsultation. A tie-up with the department of paediatrics, PGI has already been finalised. The system is quick, free of cost, and eases pressure on both patients and health care services,” said Dr Singh.

Since the last week, more than 1,300 patients walk into GMCH-32 for consultation. According to Dr Sudhir Garg, the Medical Superintendent, the number is likely to increase daily with decreasing Covid cases. The departments of medicine, gynaecology, obstetrics, and surgery has a large inflow of people.

“As both Delta and Omicron are prevalent, nothing should be taken lightly, we need to follow Covid appropriate behaviour and get tested if there are symptoms and get advice at the right time,” said Dr Garg.

During Covid, added Dr Jasbinder Kaur, Director-Principal, GMCH 32, about 1,600 to 1,800 calls of patients were being addressed. Even now about 600 calls are made on a daily basis to people who are sick. “Both E-Sanjeevni and teleconsultation make us accessible to people and we are motivating them to use these services,” said Dr Kaur.