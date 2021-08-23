With Punjab polls less than six months away, political scene hots up in Mohali

With the Punjab Assembly elections due in less than six months, the leaders aspiring for party tickets have started warming up. The political equation in Mohali constituency, in the upcoming polls, is set to reshape as apart from Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)- who turned out to be the main contenders in 2017, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and BJP will contest the polls- as new entrants.

For the 2022 Punjab polls, SAD has offered seats to BSP as both the parties will be contesting the polls in alliance. The party’s move has added a spin to the fray.

Mohali district has remained a Congress bastion ever since the constituency’s inception in 2012. Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu has secured victory on the seat for two consecutive terms- he remained MLA after winning elections from Kharar in 2007.

Meanwhile, the SAD has tried many faces including former union minister Balwant Singh Ramoowalia and former bureaucrat Tejinder Pal Singh Sidhu. However, it has failed to groom a local leader and this time, the party has given the seat to the BSP.

The BJP will contest the seat for the time, as its ally SAD parted ways from the party over the controversial farm laws. Balwant Singh Ramoowalia’s daughter Amanjot Kaur had recently joined the BJP and has remained the chairperson of the Mohali District Planning Committee and could stake a claim for the party’s ticket from Mohali. “It is too early to say, but yes, she could stake a claim,” a former BJP MC said.

Meanwhile, former mayor Kulwant Singh, who lost the Mohali civic body elections, could also contest this time. Though, there is no clarity on whether he would contest independently or in alliance with any party, sources close to him have said that he is preparing for the polls.

Sources also said that Kulwant Singh, who posed as a challenge to Balbir Singh Sidhu in the past, could be a potential candidate against him this time.

“Sidhu had won from here twice. At present, no party has openly spoken about the polls but Kulwant Singh could contest the elections. His ‘Azad Group’ managed to win 10 wards and in many wards the group’s candidates gave a good fight to Congress and were at the second position,” a former MC close to Kulwant Singh said.