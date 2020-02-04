Chandigarh: With over 50 per cent relapse rate, PGI focuses on palliative treatment for cancer patients

PGIMER will observe the World Cancer Day on Wednesday by holding an ‘Open House’ for the city’s college students for creating awareness, targeting misinformation and reducing stigma. (File Photo) PGIMER will observe the World Cancer Day on Wednesday by holding an ‘Open House’ for the city’s college students for creating awareness, targeting misinformation and reducing stigma. (File Photo)

Even though the rate of relapse remains higher than 50 per cent in terminal cancer patients, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has been focusing on improving palliative treatment provided to such patients, said doctors of the institution’s department of Radiotherapy in a press conferrence on Monday.

“Yes, relapse occurs in many patients, and that is often unavoidable, but taking this into account, we have improved the palliative treatment offered at the hospital and will continue to improve it,” said Dr Bhavana Rai from the Radiology department of the hospital. Palliative treatment refers to pain management and symptomatic relief treatment provided to patients of chronic or terminal ailments such as cancer.

“Such a treatment is mostly provided to those whose illness has relapsed, or those who are in a later stage of cancer and are in unbearable pain. Often in such situations, even if we cannot provide a definite cure, we can improve their quality of life, no matter how much of it remains,” added Rai. The doctor also claims that north of Delhi, palliative treatment is not provided as extensively as at PGIMER.

A specialist in lung cancer, Dr Navneet Singh says that the palliative treatment provided at PGIMER has been recognised by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). “On their visit here, the team from ASCO was impressed by the palliative treatment provided here and they want to work with us in advancing treatment in this area,” said Singh.

“A hospice has also been constructed in Chandigarh for providing palliative treatment to those suffering from cancer. There is a dedicated staff there to look after all their needs with sensitivity. We also provide counseling and answer questions that the patient or their family have,” said Dr Rai. The doctor says that they provide treatment at home to those who cannot afford to leave, or are bedridden or too traumatised because of their illness.

A team from Radiotherapy department said that the number of cancer patients at PGIMER have only risen over the years. In 2018, 8,024 cancer patients visited the Regional Cancer Centre in PGIMER, as compared to 7,330 in 2017 and 6,587 in 2016.

“This number is not truly indicative of a trend in rising number of cancer cases, because there are many other factors that come into play here. It could be that more people have cancer, but this could also be that more people are getting diagnosed in time, and that the burden of patients has generally increased over the years,” said Dr Sushmita Ghosal, head of the Radiotherapy department at PGIMER.

Furthermore, the department also observed that most of the male cancer patients have cancer in the head and neck. “This can primarily be attributed to smoking, increased use of tobacco and alcohol,” said Dr Ghosal. As for women, almost 40 per cent suffer from breast and cervix cancer. Dr Ghosal attributes this trend to a lack of menstrual hygiene in women.

PGIMER will observe the World Cancer Day on Wednesday by holding an ‘Open House’ for the city’s college students for creating awareness, targeting misinformation and reducing stigma.

