With ‘Nai Soch’ slogan, BJP leader to hold show of strength rally on March 25

After siding with the agitating farmers on the issue of three farm laws, which now stands repealed, BJP leader Chaudhary Birender Singh is holding an event at Uchana (Jind). The event is seen as a show of strength on March 25.

Birender Singh’s son and BJP MP from Hisar Brijendra Singh is leading the campaign for the event with the posters of “Nai Soch” prominently being displayed in his public meetings. There were no flags of BJP or posters of party leaders in one of such meetings held in their native village Doomerkhan on Sunday when IAS-turned-politician Brijendra Singh had gone to invite the people for the March 25 event. However, when media persons asked about speculations about his possible joining of AAP, Brijendra Singh said: “I am listening to these talks from you (media) only.”

It is believed that Birender Singh may not make any big political announcement immediately but wants to be seen relevant in the political arena of the state. Further, there is a dilemma in front of his supporters. Brijendra Singh had become MP from Hisar in 2019 Lok Sabha polls by defeating Dushyant Chautala, who is now Deputy Chief Minister in the BJP-JJP alliance government. Later in the same year, Chautala had defeated BJP candidate Birender Singh’s wife Prem Lata from Uchana Assembly constituency. Now, Chautala-led JJP is an alliance partner of BJP and which is putting the supporters of Birender Singh family in a political dilemma about his politics of future in the same area.

On Sunday too, Brijendra Singh attacked a political “opponent” terming him “saamanti” while blaming him for “destroying his own family” and doing politics of a particular caste. Talking about the March 25 event, Brijendra Singh said: “This will not be a rally but just the people who came in contact with Chaudhary Sahab during the past 50 years will gather to celebrate the event.”

While talking about the Punjab polls, he said: “The thumping has been given for a change in Punjab. The people had turned upset from the Congress and the Akalis there and have tried a new experiment. Time will tell how much it succeeds.”

Brijendra Singh also recalled the period of 1991 when his father Birender Singh had come closest to occupying the chair of Chief Minister in Haryana. It is believed that Rajiv Gandhi wanted to see him on the top post but Gandhi’s assassination in a bomb blast in May 1991 had allowed Bhajan Lal to pip him to the post.

The BJP had dropped Birender Singh from the party’s national executive committee in October 2021. Insisting on resolving the farmer agitation through dialogue, Birender Singh had stated repeatedly that the farmer agitation was expanding. He had joined a dharna too in support of the agitators. Calling the Lakhimpur Kheri incident “shameful”, Birender Singh had stated “it should not be taken lightly” as it was “not spontaneous, and there are facts which hint at it being a planned act”.