With letters to DCs, AAP to step up stir over BBMB row

The row over the changes in rules for appointment of Bhakra Beas Management Board’s (BBMB) members refuses to die down with AAP Tuesday announcing that it will give memorandums to Deputy Commissioners of various districts against the Centre’s decision.

The SAD too Tuesday called Centre’s move an attempt to “diminish” state’s rights.

AAP, meanwhile, said that the letters to DCs will be meant to be sent to the Governor.

Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema said that AAP through its memorandum will urge the Governor to take up the matter with the Prime Minister to uphold the rights of state.

In a statement issued from the party headquarters on Tuesday, Cheema alleged that conspiracies were being hatched to oust Punjab from BBMB.

“The importance of Punjab is being diminished from the management of the board,” he said, adding that first Congress government at Centre was committing such atrocities against Punjab and now BJP was following in their steps.

Cheema said that for declining status of Punjab in BBMB, not only Centre’s Congress and BJP governments are responsible, but Punjab’s Captain and Badal governments are equally responsible.

Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal also took an exception to the Centre’s recent decision of making changes in the rules for selection BBMB members. “The SAD has always supported the federal structure but slowly the rights of the states are diminishing,” he said.

