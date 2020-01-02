With least registered FIRs, Mansa Devi Complex touted as safest area in Panchkula

The number of FIRs registered in MDC have been the least since the past five years, with 63 in 2015, 78 in 2016, 112 in 2017 and 100 in 2018 as well as 2019. (Express Photo) The number of FIRs registered in MDC have been the least since the past five years, with 63 in 2015, 78 in 2016, 112 in 2017 and 100 in 2018 as well as 2019. (Express Photo)

Even though the crime rate in Panchkula has been slowly increasing with each year, the number of registered FIRs in the area has managed to remain 100, out of the total 2664 filed this year. Mansa Devi Complex (MDC) has thus managed to become one of the safest areas to live in.

While the Panchkula Police attributes the number to the small area under MDC, the residents point out the posting of round-the-clock guards and tall gates that man the societies as the prime reason for the least number of incidents in the area. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Panchkula, Kamal Deep Goyal when asked about the lower crime rate in the area said, “The jurisdiction the police station covers is very less. There is not much population there, very less commercial activity and only one village, Saketri.”

Arvind Swami, a former banker and resident of MDC 5, points out the reasons that according to him make the area safe. “The gated societies, presence of CCTV cameras and a sense of community living all attribute towards making MDC safer. There are hundreds of people who live in the same buildings and can approach neighbours anytime there is an issue. The homes are very close by and any commotion can be easily heard. The trouble makers stay clear of areas they can easily be caught in. Another thing is the fact that many bachelors and students reside here which makes the area even less susceptible to robberies and thefts,” he said.

The number of FIRs registered in MDC have been the least since the past five years, with 63 in 2015, 78 in 2016, 112 in 2017 and 100 in 2018 as well as 2019. The district has seen a slow increase of almost 200 cases being added to the total number each year.

“The MDC area is one of the least developed areas in the city. There are rows of land and plots lying vacant, growing tall grasses and vegetation where crimes can easily take place. How the number is so less amazes me. I am glad we are living in a safe place”, said O P Singh, a resident of MDC, Sector 6.

The police Station receiving the most number of FIRs is the Sector 5 police station with 611 FIRs registered, which covers the maximum area of the city. The Chandimandir police station with 436 FIRs and the Pinjore police station with 443 FIRs follow.

Talking about the gap, Goyal said, “The type of population, the area of jurisdiction and the commercial area it covers makes a huge difference to the crime taking place. If we talk about the police station of Sector 5, the number of FIRs is high because major government offices lie in the area with all fraud cases being registered there. Then the commercial activity of the area is always soaring because of the presence of prominent markets and important clubs and food chains which leads to an increase in the number of snatching. It also covers the maximum number of sectors of the city. Of course the crime rate is higher there.”

According to the police officials, the distribution of land and area has been done in a way which puts pressure on certain police stations and makes it easier for others. “A re-distribution of area can be requested where for example the MDC police station can be given additional area that falls under Sector 5, making it equal work for all”, said the DCP.

