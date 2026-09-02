With langars and trolleys, farmers begin seven-day sit-in on Mohali-Chandigarh border

On the first morning of September, the Mohali-Chandigarh road offered a glimpse of the preparations for a seven-day farmers’ protest, with elderly farmers brewing tea at roadside langars, vegetables being chopped for community kitchens, and tractors-trolleys doubling up as temporary shelters.

The scene stretched from Phase 11 towards Chandigarh up to the Sector 48 motor market, as farmers from different parts of Punjab continued to arrive on Tuesday morning for the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM)-led sit-in scheduled from September 1 to 7. The administration has allotted a site near Sectors 48-49 on the Airport Road in Chandigarh for the protest.

Led by farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal, the protest is being supported by 32 farmer organisations affiliated with the SKM.

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Leaders who joined the protest on Tuesday included Rajewal, BKU (Lakhowal) president Harinder Singh Lakhowal, BKU (Dakonda) leader Boota Singh Burjgill, Manjit Singh Dhaner and Angrez Singh of the BKU (Dakonda Dhaner) group, All India Kisan Sabha leader Prem Singh Bhangu, Kirti Kisan Union leaders Raminder Singh Patiala, Nirvair Singh Dhudike and Rajinder Singh Deep Singh Wala, BKU (Kadian) president Harmit Singh Kadian, Kisan Sangharsh Committee president Kamalpreet Singh Pannu, Jamhoori Kisan Sabha president Satnam Singh Ajnala, Doaba Kisan Committee president Jangvir Singh Chauhan and Krantikari Kisan Union president Harbhajan Singh Buttar, among others.

BKU (Ekta Ugrahan), though an associate member of the SKM, is not part of this protest and is holding a separate agitation.

The farmers are demanding a legally guaranteed Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all crops, MSP based on the recommendations of the M S Swaminathan Commission, complete loan waiver for farmers and farm labourers, and an increase in the sugarcane price to Rs 500 per quintal.

The SKM has also demanded a special session of the Punjab Assembly to review and scrap previous agreements concerning the state’s river waters and formulate a fresh framework in Punjab’s interests. Its demands include restoration of Punjab’s representation on the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), repeal of the Dam Safety Act, withdrawal of the Disaster Management Act, 2024, and opposition to proposed free-trade agreements with the US and European countries.

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Other demands include withdrawal of the Electricity Bill, 2025 and Seed Bill, 2025, besides a monthly pension of Rs 10,000 for farmers, farm labourers and rural artisans.

Farmers arriving for the protest have brought ration, food supplies and other essentials in their tractors and trolleys. Roadside community kitchens and tents were being prepared as the farmers settled in for the week-long agitation.

‘If farmers are to move away from paddy, govt must guarantee procurement of alternatives’

BKU (Dakonda) state president Boota Singh Burjgill said Punjab’s groundwater crisis had become serious and the government needed to take immediate steps to conserve water. He said farmer organisations were demanding that the Punjab government convene a special Assembly session to review agreements related to water and formulate a new plan keeping the state’s interests in mind.

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He also called for greater use of canal water and strengthening of the canal network. “The canal infrastructure has become dilapidated at several places, because of which water is not reaching the fields to its full capacity. It is the government’s responsibility to repair it,” he said.

BKU (Rajewal) state secretary Parmdeep Singh Baidwan said farmers were willing to shift away from paddy, provided the government guaranteed procurement of alternative crops.

“If procurement of alternative crops, including basmati, potatoes, maize, vegetables and pulses, is guaranteed at MSP, farmers can move away from paddy. This will also reduce the pressure on groundwater,” he said.

Baidwan also called for large-scale implementation of rainwater harvesting. He said the government should make it mandatory for large buildings and other constructions to channel rainwater into groundwater recharge points and provide subsidies for the purpose.

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‘Political parties ignored Punjab’s issues for their own interests’

All India Kisan Sabha leader Prem Singh Bhangu said the protest had received a strong response from across Punjab. He said the agitation was focused on issues that had remained unresolved for a long time and which political parties had failed to pursue seriously because of their own interests.

Bhangu said strengthening Punjab’s farm economy was another key issue before the protest. He said Punjab had played a major role in meeting the country’s foodgrain requirements after the Green Revolution, but farmers were now caught in the wheat-paddy cycle.

He said while governments asked farmers to diversify away from paddy, the absence of assured MSP and procurement for alternative crops made farmers hesitant to make the shift.

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“If the government guarantees procurement of alternative crops, it is possible to take farmers towards crop diversification,” he said.

Bhangu said the farmers wanted to use the protest to highlight issues concerning Punjab’s water, MSP, the agrarian crisis and the economic condition of farmers before the government and the public.

Farmer leaders said the protest would remain peaceful and that they would seek a resolution of their demands through dialogue with the government. Rajewal said that if the government was ready for meaningful talks, the issues could be resolved through dialogue; otherwise, the farmers would continue their agitation.

Traffic diversions

With the protest expected to affect traffic between Mohali and Chandigarh, Mohali police has advised commuters to avoid the protest route and use alternative roads.

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According to the police, the road from ISER Chowk via Bestech Mall (Phase 11) towards Jagatpura and Chandigarh will remain closed to all vehicles in view of the farmers’ protest.

For those travelling towards the airport, Chandigarh and adjoining areas, police have suggested the following alternative routes:

Landran Road → Sector 82/83 Road → Jagatpura → Chandigarh

Airport Road → IT City/Aerocity → Jagatpura → Chandigarh

Phase 9 Road → Sector 66/68 → Jagatpura → Chandigarh

Police have advised commuters to plan their journeys in advance and follow the announced diversions to avoid congestion and inconvenience.