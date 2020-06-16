With four new cases in Mohali, tally rises to 180

Dr Manjeet Singh told The Indian Express that a 45-year-old woman from Mubarikpur was tested positive on Monday. (Representational) Dr Manjeet Singh told The Indian Express that a 45-year-old woman from Mubarikpur was tested positive on Monday. (Representational)

Four more positive Covid-19 cases were reported in the district on Monday, taking the total number to 180 with 52 active cases. Eight patients, including the Punjab Police constable also recovered from the disease and were discharged from the hospital on the same day.

Civil Surgeon, Dr Manjeet Singh, also visited Kurali with his team where four new cases were reported. He instructed the local police and the health department to trace all contacts of the positive cases so that their samples can be collected and that they are put under quarantine.

Dr Manjeet Singh told The Indian Express that a 45-year-old woman from Mubarikpur was tested positive on Monday. The other cases include a 14-year-old boy from Nayagaon, who was a direct contact of an already positive case, a 65-year-old woman who has a travel history of Mumbai, and a 35-year-old man having a travel history of Delhi.

He added that the woman was the contact of already positive case.

