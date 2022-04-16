With fewer cases, hospitals revert Covid designated spaces to routine patient care

With an average of two positive cases in the last seven days and a positivity rate of 0.16 per cent, PGI’s department head of Pulmonary Medicine, Prof Ashutosh N Aggarwal said that almost all designated Covid-19 areas have now reverted to offering routine patient care services.

“Since we are now managing two to four Covid-19 patients, a small area at the NHE still remains earmarked to provide isolation and appropriate treatment to the patients,” said Prof Aggarwal.

The institute had also created a special area in the Advanced Paediatrics Centre (APC) for children infected with Covid-19, with a capacity for more beds.

In PGI, three Covid beds with oxygen are occupied, while in GMCH-32, one Covid bed is occupied, with no Covid positive patients admitted in GMCH-48 and GMSH-16.

The Director of Health Services, Dr Suman Singh, said that GMSH-16 had increased its number of beds with oxygen and ventilators with arrangements to increase beds if necessary.

“The main aim was not to refuse any patient, and so as per the need, we converted our OPD areas and wards for Covid-19 patients. As the transmission rate is now low, we are using all the beds and resources blocked for Covid-19 for our patients. These can be reconverted in case we witness another wave. We need to continue following basic

precautions and mask up if the cases rise again.”

Dr Sudhir Garg, the Medical Superintendent of GMCH-32, said that they have now completely opened GMCH-48 for general patients, with one ward blocked in GMCH-32 for Covid-19 patients. “Even if we have one or two patients, we cannot admit routine patients in the same ward. Also, the more precautions we take, the better it is, and masks are important in crowded places,” explains Dr Garg.

Dr Rakesh Kochhar, former head of the department of Gastroenterology PGI, said that it is a bit early to do away with masks.

“We have news about the likelihood of new variants. In some countries, there is a surge of cases. We need to wait and watch and continue with complete vaccination,” he said.