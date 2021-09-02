With festivals around, fear of Covid rises, Panchkula urges people to mask up

WITH AN alert being sounded across the country regarding the possible third wave, the Panchkula administration has advised people to stay masked and observe precautions during the upcoming festival season. The health department too has stated that it is well-prepared to deal with any surge and has also increased its IEC activities regarding Covid appropriate behavior.

Issuing a statement, DC Vinay Pratap Singh advised people “self-awareness” as a means of protection from Covid-19. “Strict arrangements have been made at administrative level to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infection. But, at the same time, it is the responsibility of the general public to effectively comply with the guidelines issued by the government in this regard,” he said.

“As lockdown opens, cases will definitely see a rise. With everything now functional, people’s interaction too has risen. I observe that people are also becoming complacent, forgetting the hand hygiene as well as masking up- two things extremely crucial for the virus to be contained. The whole world is observing a sharp rise in cases including India’s southern states. With the festival season upcoming, there are high chances of cases rising again,” said CMO Panchkula, Dr Mukta Kumar. “We have to live with this virus. Precautions are the only things that will keep us safe,” she said.

The district’s health department has stated that it is fully prepared for any surge in numbers. “We are well-prepared and are constantly updating all resources that may be needed in case we see a surge,” Dr Mankirat, spokesperson of the health department told The Indian Express.

As per her, doctors and staff are continuously being trained for the ICU. Oxygen supply is being ensured at field facilities including PHCs and CHCs. Any other logistics and gaps required to be filled in, have been intimated to the district.

“We are rigorously focused on sampling and vaccinations. We even sampled and vaccinated people in temples across the district on Janmashtmi,” she added. In August, the district has reported a minimum of 55 cases, averaging to almost 1.8 cases a day. The district, for the first time since pandemic began last year, has seen zero cases on several days of the month.

The Panchkula civil hospital had in April began the construction of an oxygen plant with a capacity to produce oxygen at 1000 litres per minute.