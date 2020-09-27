With easing of lockdown, crime graph goes up in Chandigarh

However, Cyber Crime Cell officials believe that they are well adept to handle the surge in financial frauds, be it from other states or originating from Gujarat. (Representational)

With the phased easing of the Covid-19 lockdown, the crime graph of the city has recorded a surge. Although senior police officers have maintained that the crime graph is the same as the previous year, as per month-wise comparison– statistics suggest that although various crimes were reported during the lockdown period, the numbers have significantly swelled following the easing of the lockdown.

Incidents of snatching, burglaries, motor vehicle thefts, liquor smuggling and attempt to murders have risen with the phased easing of the lockdown as compared to the complete lockdown period.

The lockdown, which was imposed on March 23 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, lasted till May 5.

As many as five incidents of snatching were reported in April, one in May, six in June, nine in July and 11 in August. As many as eight snatching were reported in the months of August. Following an upward trend, seven burglaries were reported in April, four in May, six each in June and July and 13 in August.

As per data, there were nine motor vehicle thefts in April, 17 in May, 24 in June, 48 in July and 45 in August. Till September 23, at least 31 motor vehicle thefts have been reported. As many as 17 each liquor smuggling cases were reported in April and May, nine each in June and July, and 27 in September. Meanwhile, seven cases of attempt to murder were reported in the earlier months of the lockdown and the same were reported between September 1 and September 23 itself.

The Officiating SSP (UT) Vinit Kumar said, “If we compare the number of cases monthwise with previous year -2019, the numbers are almost the same. In fact, certain cases are being reported less during the current year than in 2019. There are certain set trends. During summer months, usually property crimes were reported less. During autumn and winter crime graph slightly increases. But our detection and prevention is also going on.”

A senior crime branch officer said, “During the lockdown period, connectivity was dismal. There was no interstate movement, people were restricted inside their houses, hence, naturally crime was less.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.