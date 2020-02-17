Chandigarh: With drastic temperature fluctuations, doctors warn of weakened immunity

Minimum temperatures have dropped two degree below normal, making days much brighter and hotter than the early mornings and the late evenings. (File Photo) Minimum temperatures have dropped two degree below normal, making days much brighter and hotter than the early mornings and the late evenings. (File Photo)

THOUGH SUMMER is yet to officially set in, rising maximum temperatures in the city and decreasing minimum temperatures had led to residents facing drastic weather fluctuations in the course of a single day. In this changing weather, doctors prescribe caution, as the immune system tends to get compromised due to the adverse conditions.

Maximum temperatures in the city jumped to 25.5 degree celsius on Sunday, from an average of 23 to 24 degrees in the past week. Meanwhile minimum temperatures have dropped two degree below normal, making days much brighter and hotter than the early mornings and the late evenings, when the temperatures are likely to drop by more than 15 degrees on some days.

On Monday, the maximum temperature is likely to go up to 26 degrees celsius, while the minimum temperature will drop to nine degrees celsius. “The weather will only get subsequently hotter now, though a thunderstorm is likely on Thursday which might bring temperatures down again,” claimed an official from the Chandigarh Meteorological department.

“During such weather, people are likely to expose themselves to the cold by removing layers of clothing in the hot sun, and being unprepared in terms of dressing appropriately for the weather at night when the temperature drops,” claimed Dr Chatwal, a doctor of internal medicine from the city.

The doctor claimed that during spring, people with allergic conditions are more susceptible to catching an infection. “There are more allergens in the air, so when people who have allergic conditions such as asthma have inflamed airways. They are more likely to get a viral infection on top of that. Furthermore, the weather fluctuations make our immune system more active, causing inflammation,” added Dr Chatwal.

Another internal medicine specialist, from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), claimed that those especially susceptible to catching infections should take extra precaution during this weather. “This weather might affect those who are already on medication for conditions such as diabetes or have compromised immune systems due to some other medications that people take regularly for chronic illnesses,” said the doctor.

However, the doctor added that precautions should be taken throughout the year because each weather offers up a flare in different types of diseases. “In the summer we have more bacterial infections and in the winter we have more viral infections. The spring causes more allergic reactions. People should eat well, wash their hands regularly, keep themselves hydrated and sleep well. All of these lifestyle measures are precautions against diseases, and should be practiced throughout the year,” explained the doctor.

