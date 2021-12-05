With cars and crores, Babla clan among the richest

The Babla clan has emerged among the richest with wife and sister reporting their assets worth crores.

Devinder Singh Babla, Congress leader who was the leader of opposition in the General House, has his wife Harpreet Babla being fielded from ward no. 10 and sister Balwinder Kaur being fielded from ward no. 22.

Going by the nomination papers filed by Balwinder Kaur, she along with her husband and children make up for assets – immovable and movable — worth Rs 41 crore.

While Balwinder has immovable assets of Rs 8.10 crore, her husband Roopinder Singh has immovable assets worth Rs 25.64 crore, son Ranjot has assets worth Rs 3.04 crore and Ravnoor Kaur has immovable assets worth Rs 1.26 crore.

In the category of movable assets as well, Balwinder has assets worth Rs 60.93 lakh, her husband Roopinder has assets worth Rs 1.14 crore and both son and daughter have assets worth Rs 54.12 lakh and Rs 26 lakh respectively.

Both husband and wife have 50 per cent share each in a plot in Industrial Area, phase 8, Mohali, which now is worth Rs 15 crore. Both her dependants also have a commercial property in Appu Ghar Gurgaon which is worth about Rs 65 lakh each.

They also have a fleet of cars. Balwinder has a Toyota Glanza in her name worth Rs 8 lakh and her husband has Nissan Acura worth Rs 15 lakh, Toyota Crysta worth Rs 18 lakh, Nissan Micra worth Rs 1.5 lakh and Tata worth Rs 2 lakh in dependants’ names.

Balwinder also has jewellery worth Rs 40.29 lakh and husband has worth Rs 10 lakh. Meanwhile, Harpreet Kaur and Devinder Babla make up for assets worth Rs 32.78 crore. Harpreet has immovable assets worth Rs 7.70 crore and her husband Devinder has assets worth Rs 21.70 crore. The movable assets of Harpreet are worth about Rs 1.44 crore while that of her husband are Rs 1.94 crore.

As far as her education is concerned, Harpreet passed her standard XII from Dehradun School and passed her BA Hons in 1985 from Government College, Sector 11. There is a list of properties listed by the two.

Harpreet has 50 per cent share in agricultural land at Parol village and another 50 per cent share in agricultural land in the same area. The cost of purchase was in year 2019. The approximate value is worth Rs 1.25 crore of 50 per cent share for total 26 kanal land. Devinder Singh Babla also has 50 per cent share in similar areas worth Rs 1.25 crore.

Then in the commercial buildings, Harpreet has one-third share in plot number 151, one-third share in plot number 152, one-third share in plot number 153 and 50 per cent share in JLPL, Sector 82, Mohali, and this comes out to be approximately Rs 6.45 crore.

Devinder Babla has a long list. He has one-third share in plot 151, one-third share in plot 152, one-third share in plot 153, 50 per cent share in JLPL Mohali sector 82, 30 per cent share in SCF 1 in Sector 27 D, Chandigarh, 50 per cent share in SCO 4 Grain market Sector 26, 33 per cent share in SCO 1 and 2 in Curo one, New Chandigarh Mullanpur, 100 per cent share in house number 41 in Sector 27A, Chandigarh.

The couple owns several cars. Devinder has a Mercedes Benz in his name, Kia Seltos, Toyota Innova, Maruti Esteem, e-vehicle golf cart while Harpreet has a Mahindra Thar in her name.

Harpreet has gold jewellery worth Rs 45.36 lakh in her name and diamonds worth Rs 12.90 lakh while Devinder has gold worth Rs 48.90 lakh in his name.

Sheela Phool Singh denied ticket

Congress denied ticket to its sitting councillor Sheela Phool Singh in its final list. When contacted, city Congress president Subhash Chawla said, “Reason is just anti-incumbency, nothing else.”