With Asian Champions Trophy, Punjab to host its first international hockey tournament

CM Bhagwant Mann said, “The Asian games will conclude on October 3-4 and the top six performing hockey teams will vie in this Asian games."

Punjab will host its first-ever international hockey tournament with the Asian Champions Trophy, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference to present his government’s sports report card under the “Shandaar Char Saal Bhagwant Mann de naal”, the CM said, “The Asian games will conclude on October 3-4 and the top six performing hockey teams will vie in this Asian games. For the first time Punjab has got the opportunity to hold this international event and it is a big achievement in the field of sports”.

Apart from this another international event in the form of a four-nation invitation tournament has been approved for the state which will give a boost to hockey in the state, Mann further said.