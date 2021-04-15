With 71% spike, Haryana forays into uncharted territory — 5,398 cases

Haryana Wednesday recorded its sharpest single-day rise in Covid-19 infections by adding another 5,398 new cases – a jump of more than 71% over the previous highest single-day jump of 3,845 reported on Tuesday – and added 18 more deaths taking the state’s cumulative tally to 3,24,544, and death toll to 3,298.

On Monday, Haryana had recorded 3,818 fresh cases, which was till then the highest single-day figure since the pandemic outbreak last year. The Haryana government, meanwhile said, it is prepared to deal with the current surge with Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and Home and Health Minister Anil Vij asserting that the situation does not warrant a lockdown.

“I will not let lockdown be imposed in the state at any cost. The government wants that the economic activities keep continuing and people also must remain safe. To save lives, we are going to implement very strict measures. The government has already issued advisories,” Vij said.

Vij added that the state is fully equipped to tackle the ongoing wave. “We have adequate stocks of PPE kits, face masks, isolation beds, medicines and healthcare staff. Instructions have already been issued to concerned officials to acquire private hospitals under the Epidemic Act to ensure each and every patient who requires hospitalisation, gets adequate medical care,” he added.

Chautala too said that “there will be no imposition of lockdown” in Haryana and “only the night curfew will continue” in view of the “increasing cases of coronavirus in the neighbouring states”.

Speaking to the media after flagging off an ‘Advanced Cardiac Care Ambulance’ at Gurgaon’s Artemis Hospital, two days after the Haryana government announced a night curfew, Chautala said, “I want to assure every single person working in Haryana that you do not need to worry.

The state is not moving towards a lockdown. The state is trying to only make the system run smoothly so that the pandemic does not spread. It is taking critical steps towards this. The Prime Minister has had a discussion with Chief Ministers of states regarding this and at that time also he said that we will not move towards a lockdown, we have to only curtail, and for curtailing, I feel night curfew is an important step”.

“I feel that testing has increased across the country, Haryana has been a leader in this as well. No state develops more medical facilities than us, and it is a result of this that our recovery rate is among the top in the country. We are trying that, in this manner, the Covid situation can be monitored, controlled and cut off,” he said.

Adding that “no industrial activity” will be stopped in the state, he said that citizens have to only stop their work at 10 pm “so that at least the movement in the evening that was causing a chain of spreading gets cut down a bit.”

“Even during the last lockdown, Haryana was the state that permitted industries to open first and at a fast pace. It has been the leading state in this and, even now, where required, curfew passes will be issued for industries smoothly,” said Chautala.

Gurgaon, where Chautala attended the event, reported maximum 1,151 fresh Covid-19 cases Wednesday followed by Faridabad (838), Karnal (359), Panipat (227), Sonipat (387), Jind (378) and Panchkula (276)

Among the latest fatalities, three were reported from Karnal and two each from Ambala, Yamunanagar, Fatehabad and Kaithal districts.

The number of active cases in Haryana stands at 27,421 while 2,99,205 patients have recovered so far with the recovery rate standing at 90.68 per cent.

Decision on state board examinations

The state board exams in Haryana are scheduled to be held from April 22-May 15 for Class 10 and from April 20 till May 17 for Class 12. State’s education minister has called a meeting Thursday in which the final decision on the upcoming examinations shall be taken. The CBSE has decided to cancel Class 10 board examination and postpone Class 12 board examination.