With 7 fresh cases in one day, COVID-19 count reaches 29

Rajeev Gupta, president of the Himachal Drug Manufacturers’ Association, said the overall output of the pharmaceutical industry has dipped below 25 per cent.(Representational Image) Rajeev Gupta, president of the Himachal Drug Manufacturers’ Association, said the overall output of the pharmaceutical industry has dipped below 25 per cent.(Representational Image)

The total number of coronavirus positive cases in Haryana reached 29 Tuesday with fresh cases being reported from Faridabad, Hisar and Sirsa. The state saw the maximum increase of seven cases in a single day, while 323 persons continue to remain admitted at its various hospitals.

Sirsa woman, 2 kids positive

“In the first case of COVID-19 from Sirsa, a 38-year-old woman and her two children have been tested positive. While the woman has been admitted to a hospital in Rohtak after she complained of high fever, both her children, including 8-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter, have been admitted in Sirsa,” said Viresh Bhushan, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Sirsa. The woman does not have a recent international travel history.

Bansal Colony in Sirsa, where the woman resides, was sealed Tuesday. The woman is a native of New Delhi and was married into a Sirsa family. She had also been to Chandigarh a few days ago. Besides that, she has not revealed any history of international travel in the recent past.

“The woman runs a PG accommodation at her home. Currently, two girls stay in the PG. Both girls and the woman’s husband were also medically examined but their preliminary reports have been found negative. Besides the woman and her two children, there are 26 persons who were in her contact and thus have been put under quarantine,” said Surender Nain, Chief Medical Officer, Sirsa.

Declaring Bansal Colony a containment zone, 18 teams of Health Department and the district administration visited the locality and monitored the survey that has been initiated to check who all came in contact with the woman or her children in the last fortnight. An adjoining locality, Court Colony, has been declared a buffer zone by the authorities.

“As of now it’s not clear how the woman got infected. Her children have been admitted to Sirsa’s government hospital, while her mother is under treatment at PGIMS in Rohtak. The condition of her daughter has started improving. We examined 2,461 persons of Bansal Colony where seven of them complained about cough. They have been quarantined in their homes for next 14 days. Our teams will daily visit their houses,” the Chief Medical Officer told The Indian Express.

Hisar records first case

Hisar also recorded its first case of Covid-19. A woman who returned from the United States on March 20 complained of high fever on March 29 and went to Hisar’s Civil Hospital. Her samples were sent for testing on Tuesday and she was found positive of coronavirus. Her husband is an ex-Army officer and the couple was staying in USA for the past several months. Her husband’s preliminary test report was found negative.

Fresh case in Panchkula

In Panchkula, a fresh case of a 36-year-old staff nurse, who works at Panchkula Civil Hospital, was found positive of coronavirus. She had come in contact with the first COVID-19 case of the district 11 days ago.

In Haryana Health Department’s evening bulletin released Tuesday, the total number of positive cases touched 29, while 348 persons who were in contact with the Covid-19 patients are under surveillance.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.