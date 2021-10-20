With 576 abstracts, PGI’s 8th Annual Research Day receives overwhelming response

WITH 576 abstracts received, the highest so far, there has been an overwhelming response for the 8th Annual Research Day of PGI which will be celebrated on October 22.

Another first this year is the compilation of the H index from all the departments, which measures both the productivity and citation impact of publications. “The intent is to monitor our strengths as well as our areas of improvement in the domain of research. With two more categories added this year — NIPS and NINE — along with the existing ones of medical, surgical and para clinical, 47 awards will be given to the best entries from all categories,” stated Prof AK Gupta, Dean (Research), and Medical Superintendent, PGI, while talking about the upcoming Annual Research Day at the institute.

The objective of any research, he added, is to bring in more innovation and translate these into excellent clinical services for the masses. “With the remarkable research contributions by the participants, we are hopeful of further upskilling our clinical services, thereby, helping our patients,” Dr Gupta said.

Citing personalised medicine as the future, Prof Vishali Gupta from the Department of Ophthalmology, called the event a landmark opportunity for collaboration and cross-fertilization of ideas and knowledge among luminaries within the institute. Prof. K Gaba, sub-Dean (Research) and Head, Department of Oral Health Sciences, said, “The research day connotes the need for teamwork, mentorship, and synergy among various departments and institutes.”

Dr Arnav Pal, the faculty in-charge of Medical Research Education, who has been closely involved in putting together the Annual Research Day, stated, “Out of 576 abstracts received for showcase, 58 abstracts pertain to research in Covid-19. Only research conducted in the last two years in PGI has been included for the showcase and the research papers fulfill international criteria and have an impact factor on the public.”

.Prof YK Chawla, former Director, and Prof Digambar Behera, former Dean (Research) of PGI will be the chief guest and guest of honour respectively during the event.

The Annual Research Day and Innovation Bazaar at PGI (9 am to 5 pm) will include inspirational lectures by dignitaries and poster presentations by faculty members, residents, and PhD scholars of the institute.