With 50% jump in expected expenditure, civic body passes Rs 2,176-crore budget

The Chandigarh civic body passed a budget of Rs 2,176.43 crore for the fiscal 2023-24 in the meeting held here on Tuesday afternoon with “solid waste management” being the focus for this financial year.

Rs 555 crore was allocated as Grant in Aid to the civic body on February 1. For the coming fiscal, the projected income slated by the civic body is Rs 793 crore. Last year, the civic body had passed a budget of Rs1,725 crore and this fiscal, it has seen a 26% increase.

Of the total budget under capital head, Rs 465 crore will be spent on development works of which the lion’s share goes to solid waste management that is Rs 118 crore. Capital works mean all development related works in the city while revenue head means payment towards committed liabilities like salaries, wages, pension, fuel etc. Last fiscal, an amount of Rs 401 crore was allocated for development works.

This budget of Rs 2,176 crore includes the expenditure estimates under both revenue and capital head that totals up to Rs 1,886.30 crore. As far as own income is concerned, the civic body projects its own receipts in the coming fiscal to be around Rs 793.81 crore with Mayor Anup Gupta making a specific mention of the fact that they aren’t looking at levying taxes on the residents.

Gupta, in his budget speech, said, “Corporation’s revenue receipts is expected to increase by 52.57% that is from Rs 520.27 crore in fiscal 2022-23 to Rs 793.81 in 2023-24. Our expenditure is expected to increase approximately 49% from Rs 1265.30 crore in last fiscal to Rs1,886.30 crore”.

He added, “Chandigarh is aiming at increasing our own sources of revenue than having to levy any tax on our residents. We are working in this direction through increasing our overall coverage of property tax, through efficient water billing system, and better utilisation of our estate lands to earn our rightful share of income.”

Allotments under development works

Of the total Rs 465 crore that is estimated to be spent under capital expenditure, Rs 118 crore has been kept aside for solid waste management, followed by Rs 83 crore for buildings and roads. While Rs 34.80 crore has been allotcated under the transport section, Rs 30.80 crore has been put as ward development fund.

Rs 15.50 crore has been allocated under the civic works while Rs 27.50 crorehas been kept for non-residential buildings. For Primary health, the civic body has allocated Rs 10 lakh. The civic body has also prepared a budget estimate expenditure of Rs 20 crore kept separately under capital head for 24×7 water supply.

Projects on the cards

Optical fiber through-tout city: The Corporation has proposed to lay 900 kilometer optical fibre throughout the city to reduce damage to the government utilities and inconvenience caused to public due to repeated digging of roads with the objective to generate Rs 25 crore under this project.

Unipoles in parking lots: The MC announced that they are planning to introduce unipoles in all parking lots and other suitable locations through which they expect to earn Rs 7.35 crore.

Smart parking: Yet again, the civic body strives to set up hassle free smart parking by adopting revenue sharing model in all parking lots. It will have latest features like auto ticketing, boom barrier,LED display, Auto Pay Station, POS Terminal (point of sale) and License Plate Recognition Camera etc.

Public health: Civic body projects Rs 4 crore for ongoing works and Rs 15 crore for new projects. For strengthening of sewage system, Rs15.85 crore is planned under capital head and that Rs 17.50 crore is required for Storm Water Drainage.

24×7 water supply: The Mayor said that they will start 24×7 water supply and for the same an agreement has been reached with French-Agence francaise de Developpement.

Building and roads: Gupta said they have dedicated Rs 70 crore for development of V3, V4, V5, V6 roads and parking lots of city, Rs 16 crore for non-residential buildings; Rs 8.15 crore for residential buildings and Rs 5 crore for vendor sites development.

Community centres: Rs16 crore has been provisioned for Community Centres as also for new Convention Centre, which has been planned in the newly merged areas.

Redesigning of roundabouts: Rs 3 crore has been provided for redesigning of roundabouts, installation of surveillance cameras, setting-up of docking stations for cyclist in market parking areas, etc.

Landscaping and parks: A sum of Rs15 crore has been projected for ongoing and new works. Besides, Rs 2 crore will be utilised to purchase new machinery and equipment. An amount of Rs 15 crore has been allocated for landscaping purpose.

Upgradation of slaughterhouses: The upgradation of slaughter houses is also on cards with air conditioning facility and purchase of meat van and for this, Rs10.23 crore has been allocated.

Revenue expenditure

Committed liabilities: Rs 1402.74 crore is estimated to be spent under various heads such as salary, wages, medical, office expenses, petrol, pension, taxes, minor works, motor vehicle maintenance, operation and maintenance of ongoing works.

Ward development fund: As the Wards increased from 26 to 35 and Rs 80 lakh was provided to each Ward at the disposal of the Councilors, a total provision of Rs30.80 Crore under the Ward Development Fund has been made available for Councilors, Deputy Mayor, Senior Deputy Mayor as well as for Mayor.

Income generation: To generate income, the civic body has decided to focus “on strengthening major sources of revenue such as property tax, water charges, garbage collection fee, cow cess, electricity cess, parking and advertisement fee, petrol pump and estate receipt etc to achieve the target of Rs 793.81 crore.”

They have projected income of Rs 160 crore as water charges and aims to collect Rs 92 crore as property tax. Also, they have projected to earn Rs 100 crore from the sale of commercial properties after conversion from leasehold to freehold.