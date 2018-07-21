With 492 flats on offer, Chandigarh Housing Board’s scheme to be launched in first week of September

The project will come up on an area of 8.98 acres at a cost of Rs 200 crore. (Representational) The project will come up on an area of 8.98 acres at a cost of Rs 200 crore. (Representational)

FINALLY, THE UT Administration on Friday got the environmental clearance for the new housing scheme of the Chandigarh Housing Board at Sector 53. The housing scheme, which has 492 flats, is all set to be launched in the first week of September now.

CHB Chief Engineer Rajiv Singla said, “The Ministry of Environment has provided the environmental clearance which was pending for the project. The plan stands approved. Now, we will just roll out the scheme. The brochures will be released next month itself.”

The project will come up on an area of 8.98 acres at a cost of Rs 200 crore. It will have flats of all sizes – one room, two room and three room sets.

The Chief Engineer said that there will be 80 EWS flats, 192 three-room sets, 100 two-room sets and 120 one-room sets. All will be developed with a modern design.

The three bedroom sets will have the facility of twin basements while the two-room sets will have one stilt. Also, there would be provision for lifts in all the towers. And, apart from solar power generation facility there, CCTVs would also be installed.

Finance Secretary A K Sinha, who is also Chairman of the Chandigarh Housing Board, said, “All clearances which were required have been taken now and the scheme is set for a launch.”

Though the cost of each flat is yet to be formally worked out, officials said the cost of a three-bedroom flat is likely to be around Rs 85 lakh, two bedroom nearly Rs 68 lakh and one bedroom around Rs 30 lakh.

CHB is expecting a good response to this scheme. “Since we have flats of modern design for this scheme for the first time, we are expecting a good response,” said another official.

