With 128 units ready to manufacture, Punjab seeks Centre nod to export surplus PPE kits

Days after Industries Minister Sunder Sham Arora sought permission to export PPE kits being manufactured by state-based units, Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that export of these kits should be allowed.

With at least 128 manufacturers approved for production of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), the state now has surplus kits.

The chief minister said that these manufacturers had “risen to the occasion in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak to make Punjab self-reliant in the manufacture of this critical equipment needed by frontline warriors in the fight against the pandemic”.

Permitting them to export the PPE body coveralls “would also give an impetus to the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan recently launched by Government of India under your leadership,” he further wrote in his letter to the prime minister, requesting him to consider giving permission for the same.

Citing the surplus capacity of production and quality of products manufactured by these units, which started production after obtaining certification from SITRA/DRDO, Amarinder said it appeared that there was not enough domestic demand of PPE at present.

These manufacturers are finding it difficult to obtain orders from HLL, he pointed out, adding that of the 128 approved manufacturers, only 18 units have received orders from the Government of India.

The chief minister recalled that on May 21, the Punjab industries and commerce minister had written to chief ministers of all states to consider directing their respective health departments to place orders on Punjab’s PPE body coverall manufacturers at HLL rates.

The minister has also made a request to the Union commerce and industries minister to allow export of surplus PPE body coveralls from the country.

The 128 approved manufacturers have a cumulative current capacity to manufacture 5,21,050 PPE coveralls every day. With the manufacturers possessing significant ability to further scale up the total capacity, the potential for exports is massive, said Additional Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan, who pointed out that permission to export would not only help revive the state’s industry but also support the global battle against the pandemic.

