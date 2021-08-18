With 127-page ‘chargesheet’ against Cong, AAP, Sukhbir rolls out 100-day poll yatra

Shifting gears and gearing up for the 2022 Assembly elections, the Shiromani Akali Dal Tuesday released a ‘Jantak Chargesheet’ (public chargesheet) against the Congress government and another opponent in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party. Revealing the 127-page chargesheet, party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal also announced that he would undertake a 100-day ‘yatra’, beginning Wednesday from Zira, to cover all 117 Assembly constituencies.

Sukhbir also rolled out his party’s campaign called ‘Gall Punjab Di’ and said he would hold seven hundred public meetings and address each and every section of the society during his 100-day ‘yatra’.

He said his exercise has two-fold purpose — exposing the “corruption” of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s government and his council of ministers to the people and collecting people’s feedback on their expectations from the SAD-BSP alliance government, if voted to power.

He also released a missed call number service to invite the people of Punjab to join the party’s campaign and share their aspirations with the party. A website with http://www.gallpunjabdi.in was also launched on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the chargesheet he released, blames the Congress government for “agri woes, power crisis, increasing unemployment, failure in fight against drugs, illegal mining, lawlessness, economic slowdown and various scams.”

Nearly 80 pages of the chargesheet are directed against the Congress, including Amarinder Singh’s last tenure as CM between 2002 and 2007, while 46 pages are directed against the AAP, its leadership in Punjab and its rule in Delhi.

The last page of the ‘chargesheet’ titled as “Voice of People against non-fulfilment of promises and scams” read “Punjab nu thagan walean di poll khol (Exposing those who robbed/thugged Punjab)”.

“While CM Amarinder Singh has a lot to answer vis a vis the Rs 6,500 crore excise scam, five of his ministerial colleagues are accused of indulging in corruption. While Sadhu Singh Dharamsot is involved in the SC scholarship scam, Sukhjinder Randhawa is involved in the seed scam, Balbir Sidhu in the Covid procurement as well as de-addiction tablets scam, Bharat Bhushan Ashu in the wheat scam and Shyam Sunder Arora in the JCT land scam,” Sukhbir said.

He said, “Amarinder Singh has destroyed Punjab in the last four and a half years. Punjab had the misfortune of having a CM who did not come out of his home, did not meet even his own ministers, did not listen to the people and even teachers seeking to meet him were thrashed brutally”.

The SAD president said in his life he had “only seen three leaders who had taken an oath and broken it without any qualms”.

“Captain Amarinder Singh took an oath on the holy Gutka Sahib and broke it by not fulfilling his promise to eradicate drugs, ensure a complete Rs 90,000 crore loan waiver and provide jobs in each household. Similarly AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal had sworn an oath on his children not to have any truck with the Congress party but broke it within days. Even Punjab AAP Convener Bhagwant Mann swore on his mother to leave drinking alcohol but never honoured the same,” said Sukhbir.

Speaking about Kejriwal, Sukhbir said “the AAP convener wanted to implement a failed Delhi model in Punjab”.

He said: “Kejriwal was a master of deceit. He is known to have taken opposite stands on the SYL issue in Punjab and outside the State. He has also taken an anti-Punjab stand on the issue of stubble burning besides filing a petition in the apex court demanding the closure of thermal plants of Punjab. Kejriwal had also played a hoax on farmers by supposedly supporting them but simultaneously notified the farm laws for implementation in Delhi.”

Sukhbir added: “Even the 200 units free power scheme was a fraud because 90 per cent of Delhi citizens could not avail it as consumers had to pay the full price even if they clocked one unit more than 200 units. Even the Mohalla clinic and school improvement claims are bogus.” He further said “as many as 650 colonies in Delhi were receiving water from tankers despite Kejriwal’s promise to supply piped water across the State”.