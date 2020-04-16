With 11 new cases, Haryana’s COVID-19 tally reaches 200

A bulletin released by the Haryana Health Department said that there are 147 active patients in the State. (File) A bulletin released by the Haryana Health Department said that there are 147 active patients in the State. (File)

With 11 new COVID-19 patients reported from three districts, the total number of cases in Haryana touched 200 Thursday evening. Out of the 11 new cases, eight belong to a family in Panchkula, two are from Nuh and one is from Palwal.

Meanwhile, at least eight patients were discharged from hospitals Thursday, taking the total number of recovered patients to 51.

Haryana’s total samples tested crossed 8,064 Thursday. Of these samples, 6,465 were found negative, and the results of 1,408 samples are awaited. The Haryana health department’s bulletin released Thursday evening said, “Currently there are 147 active patients in Haryana.”

“Of the 147 active patients in Haryana, at least 122 belong to Tablighi Jamaat. That leaves the state with only 25 active patients who are non-Tablighis,” said Haryana’s Health Minister Anil Vij.

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda meanwhile asked private doctors to help the state government in this time of need. “Many private doctors have closed their clinics and hospitals. I appeal to all private doctors to keep their clinics functional. Due to the coronavirus threat, the entire pressure of patients has come on government hospitals which are already overloaded. We must provide whatever relief we can to government doctors who are at the frontlines of our war against the deadly pandemic. I appeal to all private doctors to continue their services. In times of pandemic, they can make a significant contribution by providing treatment for other diseases,” said the Congress leader.

He also appealed to the government to provide safety kits to doctors so they could avoid infection, and asked private schools to provide some relief to parents of school going children who face grave economic distress and an uncertain future.

“The entire economic activity has come to a standstill due to the lockdown and people are unable to meet even the most basic requirements as many avenues of income have been shut. Therefore, many parents are not in a position to pay the expensive fees of private schools. The government should grant a concession in fees, by establishing synergy with such private schools. The government should help schools which don’t have a strong financial base so that parents do not have to bear the cost of fees in times of economic distress,” Hooda said.

The former chief minister also appreciated state government’s decision to double the salaries of doctors and nurses and demanded a similar hike in wages/salaries for policemen, sweepers and contractual workers.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd