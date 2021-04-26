With 107 Covid deaths, April cruellest month for Mohali

The district administration urged the people to stay indoors as the surge in Covid-19 cases is still continuing. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

As many as 160 people have succumbed to Covid-19 infection in Mohali district since March 1. It is the highest number of deaths reported in the district within the same timespan since the pandemic began a year ago. This month, the district has been reporting four Covid-19 deaths per day on an average.

The health department officials said 107 deaths have been reported in the district between April 1 and April 25. During the first wave, the highest number of deaths were reported in September last year as 104 had succumbed to the disease within a month.

Meanwhile, in March this year, a total of 53 deaths were reported due to the infection.

The district administration urged the people to stay indoors as the surge in Covid-19 cases is still continuing. “The number of deaths are the highest this month. People must take it seriously and should step out of their houses only if there is need,” a senior doctor said. More than 7,000 positive cases have been reported this month.

Five deaths, 893 new infections in Mohali

Five more Covid-related deaths were reported in Mohali district on Sunday, bringing the number of fatalities to 545. As many as 893 positive cases were also reported during the day, increasing the tally of cases to 41,862. There are 7,998 active cases in the district

at present.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said that at least 932 patients recovered from the infection and were discharged from hospitals and home isolation. He added that it was the highest single-day recoveries in the district so far. A total of 33,319 patients have been cured here till now.

The DC further said that a maximum 267 cases were reported from Mohali (Urban), followed by 246 from Dhakoli, 151 from Kharar, 91 from Derabassi, 60 from Gharuan, 26 from Kurali, 22 from Boothgarh and 10 from Banur, respectively.