Wise Owl Literary Awards 2026 to be held in New Chandigarh tomorrow

Recognising outstanding works in fiction, non-fiction and poetry, the Wise Owl Literary Awards 2026 will be held at Foothills Clubhouse in New Chandigarh on February 12, bringing together writers, poets, thinkers and readers for a day-long celebration of literature.
The main ceremony will begin at 3.45 pm with a musical prelude by sarod maestro Subhash Ghosh, followed by a welcome address by Dr Rachna Singh, co-founder of The Wise Owl. A short film on the journey of the platform will be screened before the jury shares its perspectives in a session moderated by Dr Ranjit Powar. Winners in the non-fiction, poetry and fiction categories will be announced at 4.50 pm, 5.25 pm and 6.00 pm, respectively.
Three panel discussions will be held during the ceremony. At 4.55 pm, Paralympian Deepa Malik, memoirist Sanghamitra Chakraborty and writer Daneesh Majid will discuss ‘ The Making of a Life Story’.
At 5.30 pm, poets Akhil Katyal, Amlanjyoti Goswami and Ranu Uniyal will discuss contemporary poetry in conversation with Aradhika Sharma. At 6.05 pm, novelists Ruchir Joshi, Sheela Tomy and Ministhy S will reflect on memory and place in a session moderated by Dr Rachna Singh.
The evening will conclude with closing remarks by Dr Harmeet Singh and a musical denouement by Subhash Ghosh.
Earlier in the day, parallel sessions will engage younger audiences. At 2.00 pm, Deepa Malik will interact with school students in a session titled ‘Let’s Talk Courage’, moderated by Dr Harmeet Singh and organised in collaboration with the Chandigarh Citizens Foundation.
At the same time, Akhil Katyal, Amlanjyoti Goswami and Ranu Uniyal will participate in ‘Poetry Without Apology’, a discussion with literature students chaired by Dr Irma Maini.
Dr Rachna Singh said the awards aim to celebrate literary excellence and the role of storytelling in fostering resilience, memory and expression.
