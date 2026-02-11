Wise Owl Literary Awards 2026 to be held in New Chandigarh tomorrow

At the same time, Akhil Katyal, Amlanjyoti Goswami and Ranu Uniyal will participate in ‘Poetry Without Apology’, a discussion with literature students chaired by Dr Irma Maini.

Recognising outstanding works in fiction, non-fiction and poetry, the Wise Owl Literary Awards 2026 will be held at Foothills Clubhouse in New Chandigarh on February 12, bringing together writers, poets, thinkers and readers for a day-long celebration of literature.

The main ceremony will begin at 3.45 pm with a musical prelude by sarod maestro Subhash Ghosh, followed by a welcome address by Dr Rachna Singh, co-founder of The Wise Owl. A short film on the journey of the platform will be screened before the jury shares its perspectives in a session moderated by Dr Ranjit Powar. Winners in the non-fiction, poetry and fiction categories will be announced at 4.50 pm, 5.25 pm and 6.00 pm, respectively.