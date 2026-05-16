Wires cut, staff locked in: Masked men attempt break-in at Haryana Congress chief Rao Narender Singh’s residence

The family believes the incident may be linked to Rao Narender Singh’s repeated demands for strict action against criminals and gangsters in the state.

An alleged attempt by suspicious miscreants to break into and attack the residence of Haryana Congress president and former Cabinet minister Rao Narender Singh in Narnaul has come to light on Saturday.

The family has submitted a complaint to the Superintendent of Police, Narnaul, and the Mahavir Police Outpost, demanding the registration of a case and enhanced security.

According to the complaint, the incident took place around 3 am early on May 16 at the family’s residence in Shiv Colony on Mahendragarh Road, where they have been living for nearly 50 years.

Rao Devender Singh, brother of Rao Narender Singh, alleged that four to five unidentified men scaled the boundary wall and entered the premises from the rear side of the house.