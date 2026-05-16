Wires cut, staff locked in: Masked men attempt break-in at Haryana Congress chief Rao Narender Singh’s residence

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
An alleged attempt by suspicious miscreants to break into and attack the residence of Haryana Congress president and former Cabinet minister Rao Narender Singh in Narnaul has come to light on Saturday.
The family has submitted a complaint to the Superintendent of Police, Narnaul, and the Mahavir Police Outpost, demanding the registration of a case and enhanced security.
According to the complaint, the incident took place around 3 am early on May 16 at the family’s residence in Shiv Colony on Mahendragarh Road, where they have been living for nearly 50 years.
Rao Devender Singh, brother of Rao Narender Singh, alleged that four to five unidentified men scaled the boundary wall and entered the premises from the rear side of the house.
The intruders allegedly cut the wires of the CCTV cameras before locking the servant quarters from the outside. The complaint further states that the locks and latch of the rear door were cut and broken using a sharp weapon. The staff members, sleeping in the servant quarters, woke up and found themselves locked inside.
When they looked outside through a window, they reportedly saw the miscreants with their faces covered, and one of them appeared to be carrying either a pistol or a sharp-edged weapon. The complainant said that broken locks, a damaged latch, cut CCTV wires, and shoe marks on the wall were clearly visible at the scene.
The family believes the incident may be linked to Rao Narender Singh’s repeated demands for strict action against criminals and gangsters in the state. Rao Devender Singh alleged that the family is being deliberately targeted and suspected the involvement of individuals associated with a criminal gang.
The police were informed about the incident around 3.20 am. By the time they reached the spot shortly afterward, the suspects had already fled. The family has urged the authorities to take strict action and provide adequate security.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram