Winters likely to arrive early, temperature to remain above normal: Weather department

The temperature this winter are likely to remain slightly above normal and the season is expected early in the many parts of the country including Chandigarh, stated the weather department on the basis of South Asian Climate Outlook Forum (SASOF) findings.

The department maintained that it cannot analyse at this moment whether the upcoming winter season will be severely cold or not, but added that it is evident that winter will arrive early. The observation of SASOF is for the months of October, November and December.

“Pertaining to the current situation and findings by SASOF, winter will arrive early. In September, there was a rain deficit in Chandigarh and the surrounding region. But due to the good rains in August, we have good water in the soil, hence maximum fall in the temperature is being observed. We will see a gradual fall in the temperature in the coming days. We can say winter can be slightly early. Till now, we are relying on the findings by SASOF, which predicts the weather condition of South Asian countries,” said Surinder Paul, Director of IMD’s Chandigarh department.

According to Surinder Paul Singh, the severity of winter depends on the Siberain High, the winter waves that start from Siberia. The IMD will make a forecast about the winter either at November end or in the beginning of December. IMD usually considers the months of January and February as the winter season.

As per the observations by SASOF, which was shared by MeT department Chandigarh, “The season prediction for October to December in South Asia released by SASOF indicates below normal rainfall in Northwest and Southern parts of South Asia including foothills of Himalaya during October to December. Temperatures are likely to remain slightly above normal in most parts of South Asia during this season.”

Mitinder Singh Sekhon, HoD of Geography department in DAV College, Sector 10, said, “Last year winter was severely cold but for a brief time. Indeed, this time in September, there was less rain. And whenever dryness is high in the environment, the cold increases. The nature of winter depends of western disturbances.”

