scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 01, 2022

Winter session of Haryana Vidhan Sabha from Dec 22: CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Manohar Lal Khattar said that for the first time, the panches and sarpanches elected in the recent panchayat elections will be administered oath by Gram Sanrakshaks in the Gram Sabha meetings to be held on December 3 across the state.

Manohar Lal Khattar, haryana news, indian expressChief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (File)

The winter session of the Haryana Assembly will commence on December 22, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said.

A decision in this regard was taken in a meeting of the Council of Ministers here.

Khattar said that for the first time, the panches and sarpanches elected in the recent panchayat elections will be administered oath by Gram Sanrakshaks in the Gram Sabha meetings to be held on December 3 across the state.

The CM informed that under the ‘Haryana Panchayat Sanrakshak Yojana -2021’, Class-I officers serving in various departments have been nominated as Gram Sanrakshak, wherein the officers will help in resolving the problems of the villagers and ensure the holistic development of the village adopted by them.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Crisis and anger: Reading China’s ‘Zero-Covid’ and anti...Premium
Crisis and anger: Reading China’s ‘Zero-Covid’ and anti...
How to read Q2 GDP dataPremium
How to read Q2 GDP data
Arun Singhal: ‘India will keep importing fertilizers from Russia as long ...Premium
Arun Singhal: ‘India will keep importing fertilizers from Russia as long ...
From bonds to banks: Large industry drives credit growthPremium
From bonds to banks: Large industry drives credit growth
More from Chandigarh

On the Gita Mahotsav, Khattar said he held talks with saints and representatives of various religious organisations in Kurukshetra on Monday and assured cooperation in giving the event a grand form next year.

First published on: 01-12-2022 at 06:31:41 pm
Next Story

2008 Malegaon blast: BJP MP Pragya Thakur withdraws discharge plea in HC

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close