Winter session of Haryana Vidhan Sabha from Dec 22: CM Manohar Lal Khattar

The winter session of the Haryana Assembly will commence on December 22, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said.

A decision in this regard was taken in a meeting of the Council of Ministers here.

Khattar said that for the first time, the panches and sarpanches elected in the recent panchayat elections will be administered oath by Gram Sanrakshaks in the Gram Sabha meetings to be held on December 3 across the state.

The CM informed that under the ‘Haryana Panchayat Sanrakshak Yojana -2021’, Class-I officers serving in various departments have been nominated as Gram Sanrakshak, wherein the officers will help in resolving the problems of the villagers and ensure the holistic development of the village adopted by them.

On the Gita Mahotsav, Khattar said he held talks with saints and representatives of various religious organisations in Kurukshetra on Monday and assured cooperation in giving the event a grand form next year.