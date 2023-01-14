Winter break extended to January 21 for classes up to 8

The Chandigarh Administration on Friday further extended the winter break for classes up to standard VIII till January 21.

For classes IX to XII, classes will continue as usual.

The orders were issued by the director, School Education, in view of the prevailing cold conditions in the city.

Weather predictions have been made that a cold wave is approaching.

An order issued in this regard stated, “Keeping in view the stern cold and fog spell in the region the directions are issued for strict compliance by the government, government aided and recognised private schools in Chandigarh.

For classes up to class VIII, winter break is extended up to January 21.

For classes 9 to 12, schools will continue classes, as per previous

instructions”.