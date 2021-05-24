Winning Happiness: On the art of keeping oneself happy

(Written by BAHADUR SINGH)

‘Winning Happiness’ is a book on life skills by T S Chawla, a veteran scribe with more than five decades of experience in journalism and public life. Chawla writes that happiness, jubilation, sorrow, gloom and sadness are all states of mind dictated by situations. The author describes in detail the factors that influence the human mind. He covers human values like honesty, sincerity, integrity, truthfulness, compassion, kindness, patriotism, selflessness etc. which contribute to the character of an individual. Any person having these attributes is better placed to remain happy in life.

Chawla, who was once a member of the Central Board of Film Certification, also covers vices like anger, arrogance, jealousy, hatred, lust, greed, intolerance, corruption, guilt, selfishness etc that lead to unhappiness. The author writes that it is very important to keep one’s mind occupied in work, hobbies, listening to music or reading. Reading not only keeps the mind occupied, but also enhances knowledge. There are chapters on spirituality and meditation too. The author suggests spirituality and meditation to deal with anger, jealousy, hatred, lust, intolerance, selfishness and corruption. Meditation helps in controlling the restless mind.

The author suggests that every person should build his or her financial security during productive life. These days the economic policies of the government are market-oriented, due to which interest rates have fallen to a historic low with no chances of a rise in future. So, retired people who don’t get government pension have to be more careful in planning their finances to remain financially secure.

Good health is another factor that contributes to a happy life. Here the author suggests a healthy lifestyle which demands regular exercise, yoga and meditation on the one hand and discipline in one’s dietary habits. Simple and nutritious diet, preferably vegetarian, is very important for good health.

The author also dwells on the problem of loneliness among the elderly. The problem of loneliness is becoming very serious after the breakdown of joint families and emergence of nuclear families. Here, community support and social affiliations are very important to lead a dignified old life and to escape from unhappiness.

Another factor which contributes immensely towards happiness is the sense of achievement in life, be it material, social or intellectual. When one has passed through his/her productive years of life and looks back, one should be able to find something he/she has done for the growth of society and country at large; this sense of achievement gives lot of satisfaction and happiness. The author writes that everybody faces ups and downs in the journey of life. One must learn to leave behind one’s failures and be grateful success, for thankfulness is another attribute for winning happiness.

It is very important to build a strong defense mechanism to win happiness. Winning Happiness is beautiful book and a must read for learning life skills to be happy in life.

(Bahadur Singh is an educationist based in Ludhiana)