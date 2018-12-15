‘Willful disobedience’ of order: Punjab and Haryana High Court summons two senior PWD officials

CONTINUING TO flag the “frivolous and meritless” government appeals before the court, the Punjab and Haryana High Court Friday came down heavily on the Haryana government and summoned principal secretary of the Public Works Department and PWD Engineer-in-Chief to the court for “willful disobedience” of a court order and “disrespect” shown to the court.

Advertising

“The audacity of the appellants in this case is unbearable,” the division bench comprising Chief Justice Krishna Murari and Arun Palli said in the order passed on Friday, while asking the two officials to remain present in the court on Saturday to show cause why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against them.

The order has been passed in an intra-court appeal filed by the state against the order passed by a single bench in May for reinstating a PWD Work Inspector/Munshi. Labour Court in 2003 had set aside his termination and the order related to the reinstatement was also upheld by the High Court. However, the government instead offered him the post of a Beldar against which he approached the High Court. The Court in 2012 asked the State to decide his representation.

However, the government in 2012 again offered him the post of Beldar saying that he was initially given the job on the basis of daily wages. He again approached the High Court which again ordered restoration of his position as Work Inspector in May 2018. The government has now filed an appeal against the latest decision.

Advertising

The division bench during the first hearing on December 11 said the official action is purely contemptuous and the authorities need to be prosecuted, and also noted that the Advocate General had opined against the appeal. However, the Court on Additional Advocate General Deepak Balyan’s insistence adjourned the hearing after he sought time for further action in the appeal following court’s categorical stand that it will dismiss the case with heavy costs.

On Friday, first there were no proper instructions in the case and the court was later told that the Engineer-in-Chief has said that they were in the process of taking a decision and adjournment of proceedings is required.