Will try to get forest panel nod for AIIMS at Manethi: Haryana govt

Haryana government announced Thursday that it will try to convince the Forest Advisory Committee (FAC) of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to allow the government to set up the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Manethi village of Rewari district.

“We will try our best that the proposed AIIMS is set up at the Manethi village itself,” Rajiv Jain, Media Adviser to the chief minister told The Indian Express.

The FAC had earlier suggested the government to set up the project at some non-forest land elsewhere in the area adding “the proposal is non-site specific in nature”. In its meeting held on May 22, the committee had pointed out that “the proposed area is part of a single forest patch, diversion of which will result in honeycombing of the only forest patch of the landscape”. The committee had also pointed out that “the state government has not explored the possibility of alternative sites for the project”.

“Haryana has very less forest area and existing forests areas should not be proposed for diversion, when vast non-forest areas are available,” they said.

On the other hand, the government is keen to set up the AIIMS at the proposed site because Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar himself had announced the project in 2015. However, the villagers had launched an agitation because of delay in the project. Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP government at Centre in its Budget Session had announced that it would set up the 22nd AIIMS in Haryana. “In such cases, there may be offer of plantation at alternative site in lieu of setting up the institute at the proposed site. But, if there is no way out, then we will explore the possibility of an alternative site to set up the AIIMS,” Rajiv Jain said.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted that the Haryana government had announced setting up of the AIIMS at Manethi without any planning. “The public will teach a lesson to the BJP soon,” he added.