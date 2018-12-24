Will try to associate my grandfather with JJP if he leaves INLD: Dushyant Chautala

Two weeks after forming a new party — the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), Lok Sabha MP Dushyant Chautala Sunday said that if former Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala leaves the Indian National Lok Dal, then they would try to associate him with their new political outfit.

Advertising

Addressing a press conference Sunday, Dushyant Chautala said, “Jis din wo rashtriya adyaksh nahi rahenge….agar wo tyag denge to phir prayas karenge ki vo hamare sath aayen (The day he leaves the post of national president of the INLD, we would try to associate him with us).”

The Hisar MP was reacting to a query related to his previous wish to bring the former Chief Minister to the JJP platform.

On Sunday, Dushyant tried to avoid queries regarding his grandfather.

Advertising

Without naming him, Dushyant said that now he and Om Prakash Chautala belong to two different political ideologies. “Our ideology is influenced by the principles of Chaudhary Devi Lal and struggle of Dr Ajay Singh Chautala,” said the youngest MP, who is elder son of Ajay Chautala.

During the press conference, there were photos of Chaudhary Devi Lal, Ajay Chautala and Dushyant Chautala but none of Om Prakash Chautala. However, on the day when the new party was formed on December 9, Dushyant Chautala during the Jind rally had himself raised slogans of “Om Prakash Chautala Jindabad”. “Nobody can take Om Prakash Chautala out of our hearts,” he had stated.

On Sunday, accompanied by JJP’s Haryana unit president and former MLA Nishan Singh, Dushyant said that they have targeted to make 30 lakh members of the JJP with in a month in January. “Not only this, we will mobilise 1.7 lakh workers for 17,000 polling booths of the state under the concept of ‘one booth-ten youth’.”

When asked about the possibility of any poll alliance, the JJP leader said: “The party executive committee will take a call in this regard once we conclude the organisational structure process.”