Will transform Sangrur as ‘model district’ of Punjab: Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday announced to transform Sangrur as a ‘model district’ of the state by bringing in industries, smart educational institutes and hospitals with state-of-the-art facilities.

“Sangrur was dubbed a backward district, but now it will be transformed as a model district of Punjab. We will develop smart schools, multi-specialist hospitals and boost industrialisation to generate employment,” Mann said while addressing a gathering of traders and businessmen in Sangrur.

Mann, along with Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia and AAP workers, held meetings at Sangrur, Barnala and Sunam segments here.

The CM said that the state government would launch ‘e-government’, a single-window portal to eliminate inordinate delays and corrupt practices in getting approvals for setting up businesses.

Mann said that this portal will hugely benefit the traders and businessmen to avail of all government services, including getting NOCs, approvals and paying taxes smoothly and in a transparent manner.

Stating that 6,000 acres of panchayat land were freed from encroachment in just three months of forming the government, Mann said that a special crackdown on influential people would be launched soon to remove 60,000 acres of encroachment on government lands across the state.

Lambasting opposition leaders for creating uproar over the alleged deterioration of the law and order situation in the state, Mann said that Congress and SAD-BJP leaders were baffled by the functioning of the AAP government and they were trying to malign the clean image of the party with their scurrilous remarks.

He appealed to the people to ensure the victory of AAP candidate Gurmel Singh in the Sangrur bypoll.

Meanwhile, lauding the working style of Mann, the Delhi deputy CM said that AAP eradicated corruption in Punjab in just three months of forming the government in the state. The pro-people decisions of the Mann government had made things easy for people and businessmen in the state, Sisodia added.

He said the AAP government was working painstakingly to bring back the lost glory of Punjab.

He said that new schools, colleges and hospitals would be built across the state and unemployed youths would get jobs. The Mann government had already given its nod to over 25,000 jobs in the state, Sisodia added.

Batting for AAP candidate Gurmel Singh in the bypoll, Sisodia said, “Just like you showered your love on Mann and made him CM, I have come to you with the sole request to cast vote in favour of the AAP candidate on June 23.”