Will summon Mohali SSP if no reply comes on next date: HC

For repeated non-assistance by Mohali police in a case regarding fraudulent withdrawal of lakhs of rupees through cloned ATM cards, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has warned to summon the SSP on February 25 in case no reply comes from the police.

“Adjourned for the last time to 25.02.2020, with it made clear that if none comes to assist learned State counsel on that date also, the SSP, Mohali, shall be summoned to appear immediately thereafter,” Justice Amol Rattan Singh has said in an order, after noting that the state counsel for the third time sought adjournment of case on the grounds that no one has come to assist her.

In December 2019, while granting interim bail to accused Sumit Jhingran, the High Court directed the Mohali SSP to send photographs of the accused to all airports in the country to ensure that he does not flee the country. The interim relief was given to the accused considering that he had been in custody since August 2018, with the charge still not framed by the trial court then.

The court has asked the state counsel to seek instructions regarding circulation of photographs of the accused at airports and also directed the accused to surrender his passport immediately, if not already surrendered. The matter pertains to a case of fraudulent withdrawal of lakhs of rupees from ATMs through cloned cards.

An FIR was registered in August 2018 with the Police Station State Cyber Crime, Mohali, on the complaint of a senior officer of the HDFC Bank, Industrial Ara, Phase-1 Chandigarh that the bank was approached by certain customers alleging disputed withdrawals to the tune of Rs 16.07 lakh out of their accounts from Mohali on August 3. The cards were in possession of the customers when the money was withdrawn, as per the case details. The prosecution case is the customers’ data was compromised leading to fraudulent transactions through cloned cards.

There are seven accused in the case. Accused Sumit Jhingran, whose bail plea is pending before the High Court, is alleged to be the mastermind of the crime. The bank accounts and computer devices of the accused had been seized by the police.

