‘Will shake foundation of BJP-JJP govt in Sonepat civic polls’: Hooda confident of repeat of Baroda bypoll results

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

CAMPAIGNING FOR Congress candidates in Sonipat for the upcoming civic polls, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday expressed confidence of a repeat of the Baroda bypoll results, which he said “will shake the foundations of the BJP-JJP government”.

He sought support for Congress mayoral candidate Nikhil Madan and party candidates contesting for the posts of councilors.

“The local body elections are an opportunity for the people of Sonepat to teach a lesson to BJP-JJP as the government completely ignored the developmental aspirations of the people of Sonepat over the last six years. People compare the record-breaking development work carried out in Sonipat during our government with what the BJP government has done. They know the difference,” Hooda said.

He further said: “Development work carried out during the Congress government included railway lines, roads, hospitals, medical colleges, universities that were built here in Sonipat during my tenure. Basic facilities like water supply and sewerage system were expanded in Sonipat during our tenure, contrary to which only corruption took place during the six year tenure of BJP.”

Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja too attacked BJP: “Following the footsteps of the British, BJP government wants to suppress every voice in support of farmers against the black agriculture laws, but it will not succeed. It is the dictatorship of the BJP government to detain Congress leaders who were marching to Rashtrapati Bhavan today. Government should understand that it cannot suppress the voice of Congress in support of farmers. BJP government will have to repeal these black laws.”

