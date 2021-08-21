Will revive community policing, use modern techniques to control crime: New Chandigarh DGP

A DAY after assuming the charge of Chandigarh DGP, Praveer Ranjan directed the UT traffic police officials to perform their duties more diligently and resolve the traffic-related issues with the help of modern techniques Friday.

Praveer Ranjan, a 1993 batch IPS officer, stressed on the use of modern techniques, gadgets to trace and control the crime, especially cyber crime and drug peddling in Chandigarh. Ranjan marked these remarks at his welcome parade organised by the Chandigarh Police at police lines in Sector 26.

The parade took place amid heavy rain. Sources said, “In his short but effective speech, Praveer Ranjan stressed on three points including traffic conveniences, detection of cyber crime and drug peddling and community policing. He especially stressed on the traffic police.”

DGP Praveer Ranjan, in his address, said that the initiatives of community policing will be carried forward smoothly. There is a demand from various senior citizen associations to revive the practice of door-to-door interaction with senior citizens by the beat police staff members in Chandigarh.

The welcome parade was attended by the IPS officers, including DIG Ombir Singh Bishnoi, SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal, SSP (traffic/security) Maneesha Chaudhary, SP Manoj Meena and Ketan Bansal, along with the DSP rank officers. The SHOs were also present in the parade that was led by DSP (Security) Amarao Singh. The eight contingents gave general salute to the DGP.

Besides the contingent march-past, the parade was followed by Mounted Police, Dogs Squad, Traffic interceptor, PCR Vehicle, QRT, Mobile X-ray Van, Police Hospital vehicle, Road safety exhibition van and Riot Control Vehicle, among others.

DIG Omvir Singh Bishnoi gave the welcome speech at the function. The function concluded with DGP Praveer Ranjan thanking all the police personnel present at the function for organising the welcome parade even in heavy rain.