Will revive amusement park project for children: Badnore

UT administrator Badnore at an event hosted by the Chandigarh Press Club.

Fourteen years after Chandigarh’s former Administrator-cum-Punjab Governor General SF Rodrigues (retd) approved a multi-crore amusement-cum-theme park in the city that later got mired in various controversies, UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore Sunday said that he “will revive the project of amusement park for the children” adding that “city needs one”.

Badnore was interacting with the media persons during an event in Chandigarh Press Club. While listing out the big projects that have already been brought in the city and those that are in the pipeline, Badnore said, “I personally feel that there should be an amusement park for children. There is no such park for children in the city and I am completely in favour of having such a kind of theme park.”

Responding to a journalist’s query that there had been a controversy on the previous project of amusement-cum-theme park in which three former top bureaucrats then posted in Chandigarh are still facing a CBI case against them, Badnore replied, “I know there has been an issue but I am not aware of the details because I was not there that time. But I feel there should be a global tender for it. Why can’t we call in companies at international level who can develop a world-class amusement park for children? I will personally ensure utter transparency in the tender process. The park can be spread over 35 to 45 acres of area.”

Badnore added that he has already asked officers of Chandigarh Administration to work out the modalities of the project and identify a suitable place where such an amusement park can be created.

The idea of having an amusement-cum-theme Park in Chandigarh was first mooted in December 2006. However, the project soon ran into controversies and ultimately had to be shelved by the Chandigarh Administration in 2010 after the Central.

Vigilance Commission (CVC) conducted a probe into allegations of irregularities in the allotment of land to Unitech. The case was later handed over to CBI and is yet pending trial in the CBI court at Chandigarh.

UT Advisor Manoj Kumar Parida told Chandigarh Newsline that the Chandigarh Administration was considering the project. “We are considering developing land near Sarangpur as a mini-disney land on PPP mode. In Chandigarh, we do not have any facility for children. Our problem is we do not have big chunk of contiguous land”

