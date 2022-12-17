scorecardresearch
Will review power purchase pacts signed by previous govts says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

"We do not want people of Punjab to get costlier electricity. Electricity which is produced in Punjab should not be costlier here,” Mann said.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (File)

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said his government will review the power purchase agreements signed with the private power-producing companies by the previous governments, asserting that his government does not want people to get costlier electricity.

He was speaking to reporters after the first rake of coal reached Ropar from the Pachhwara coal mine in Jharkhand.

Replying to a question on scrapping the PPAs, which he had sought when he was an opposition leader, Mann said, “We are reviewing them. Because the kind of clauses which have been incorporated in them (PPAs) that even if they are scrapped, we will have to pay money. We are reviewing the costlier 25-year-agreements. We are taking legal advice. Clauses in the PPAs are such that the government will have to pay a certain amount of money to the companies even if electricity is not purchased from them.”

He slammed Sukhbir Singh Badal and Amarinder Singh for signing such agreements during their parties’ regimes in the state. “All such wrong decisions, whether PPAs, for that if we have to bring in (legislation) in the Vidhan Sabha, amend an Act, or if we have to fight a legal battle, we are reviewing it,” he said.

First published on: 17-12-2022 at 07:30:59 am
