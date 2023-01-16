Will oppose hoisting of national flag by accused Sandeep Singh: Khaps

A section of khap panchayats on Sunday announced that it will oppose hoisting of national flag by Haryana Minister Sandeep Singh – who is facing allegations of sexual harassment from a female junior athletics coach – anywhere in the state on coming Republic Day.

Seeking removal of the minister, the khaps held a panchayat at a village of Jhajjar district on Sunday. Yudhbir Singh, a senior leader of Dhankar Khap, said that leaders of over two dozen khaps addressed the panchayat.

Sharing the decisions taken by the khap panchayat, Yudhbir Singh said: “We won’t let Minister Sandeep Singh hoist the flag. The Sarv Khap will oppose hoisting of national flag by him anywhere in the state. We will meet Chandigarh SSP, Governor, and Vice-President to seek justice for the woman coach.”

According to him, a memorandum addressed to the President will also be sent.

The khap leader said: “We have given an ultimatum to the government to remove the accused minister from the Cabinet and to arrest him by January 23. We have also demanded early completion of the ongoing inquiry by Chandigarh Police.”

According to Yudhbir Singh, a committee of the khap leaders will be formed after January 23 to take further course of action. The khap leader said that they had met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar during his visit to Jhajjar two days ago seeking adequate security for the woman coach.

For the past nearly two weeks, khap panchayats have been holding meetings to seek action against the minister insisting that a fair probe is not possible till the accused is holding an important chair of minister in the government.

Advertisement

Khattar had earlier stated that “levelling allegations against someone and registration of an FIR because of that doesn’t prove anyone guilty”. He also said that resigning from the minister’s post on moral grounds comes into play only if the person concerned thinks he has made a mistake. On January 2 also, Khattar had stated that “an allegation doesn’t make a person guilty”. Raising objections to the statement of Khattar, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Singh Chautala on Tuesday alleged that the CM was making every attempt to give a “clean chit” to Minister Sandeep Singh.

On December 31, the Chandigarh Police had lodged an FIR against Sandeep Singh, a former Olympian, on charges of stalking, illegal confinement, sexual harassment and criminal intimidation. Sandeep Singh has been terming the allegations against him baseless since the beginning.