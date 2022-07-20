Will not expel Bishnoi, he should resign from House, says Hooda

The Congress will not expel Kuldeep Bishnoi from the party despite his open revolt, senior leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda Tuesday said, adding that the Adampur MLA should take moral responsibility and resign from the Vidhan Sabha.

“I am not going to expel him. Morally, he should resign from the Assembly. If bypoll takes place in his constituency Adampur, the Congress will contest the polls,” said Hooda.

The former chief minister was reacting to queries from media on Bishnoi, who cross-voted in last month’s Rajya Sabha polls, indicating that he supported NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu rather than the opposition’s Yashwant Sinha, in Monday’s presidential polls. “Like in Rajya Sabha, I cast my vote in this election too as per my conscience,” Bishnoi had told reporters in Delhi after casting his vote at Parliament.

The 53-year-old Bishnoi, who had recently met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda, also said that he “will reveal soon” his his future course of action.

“The Congress is no longer the party it was during Indira ji or Rajiv ji’s time,” he said, claiming that common workers and even senior “don’t get that respect in the Congress now”. He said Congress leaders, with whom he has personal relations, keep telling him that he should not leave the party.

Bishnoi, a four-time MLA and a two-time MP, has been sulking ever since the Congress ignored him for the post of its Haryana unit chief during a revamp earlier this year. The Congress had earlier removed Bishnoi from all posts, including as a special invitee to the Congress Working Committee (CWC), for cross-voting in the June 10 Rajya Sabha election in favour of the BJP-JJP backed independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma instead of party nominee Ajay Maken.

Sources said if the Congress expels Bishnoi, then he can continue as MLA , which is not what the party wants. BJP, meanwhile, is expecting that Bishnoi will soon join the party.

Hooda said Bishnoi’s entry will not benefit BJP and his exit will not cause any harm to the Congress.

On a Congress vote in the Rajya Sabha polls being declared invalid, Hooda said he had remained away from the technical exercise of the voting process. He said that Ajay Maken, having conducted his own investigation, has reached the conclusion that Kiran Choudhary’s vote was declared invalid.

Maken, on Monday moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court, challenging Kartikeya Sharma’s victory in the RS polls.